More than 2,000 boxes of frozen soup have been donated to the AMEN House by a local Kentucky business, AMEN House Director Michele Carlisle said.
March 5 at 10 a.m. volunteers will be distributing 2,400 boxes of soup at Suffoletta Family Aquatic Center.
To pick up soup, enter Airport Road by Burger King, states a “Soup Box Giveaway” flyer.
“We fight hunger every day,” Carlisle said. “One way we do that is through food rescue.
“To see a company stand up and go, ‘I will not throw this soup away,’ we welcome them to the fight.”
CTI Foods, which operates out of Owingsville and is who is providing the soup, is a custom manufacturer of quality food products, states a press release. RTR Transportation out of Mount Sterling is donating their transportation services for the food drop, as well.
Carlisle said she is excited to have the soup.
It is important to the AMEN House that if businesses want to talk about food rescue, the team is open to conversations, she said.
The AMEN House is located at 319 East Main Street. For more information on it’s programs and services, visit www.amenhouse.org or call 502-863-5305.
