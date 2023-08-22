Mike Wolfe, one of the stars of the long-running television show American Pickers, visited downtown Saturday.
Wolfe was here to help film a promotional video in a cooperative effort of the Bluegrass Region’s tourism commissions and its Joy Ride campaign, said Dylan Marson, a public relation assistant for Georgetown/Scott County Tourism.
This was Wolfe’s first time in Georgetown, he said.
“I’ve been in Kentucky, but never in this town,” Wolfe said. “I love it.”
One of Wolfe’s first stop with the production crew was at Fava’s, where they were served some of that restaurant’s popular pies.
“It’s incredible. The pie here is great,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe said he was happy to be able to have the opportunity to visit Georgetown.
“We are so fortunate to be in a position where we can showcase Kentucky,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe’s show, “American Pickers,” is in its 25th season on History Channel. The show follows Wolfe as he travels around the country looking for and buying antiques and collectibles and talking about their history with the owners. So, Wolfe said he was also able to appreciate the city’s historicity.
“I love the old Victorian houses on Main Street,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe and Joe Calloway discussed Calloway’s restored red 1951 Ford F1 truck, which was parked in front of Fava’s. Restoring the truck was a project for Calloway during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Wolfe casually walked down Main Street, visiting various shops, taking photos and pointing out interesting features to the camera crew.
“Did you get the Lady Justice with the scales?” Wolfe said pointing to the statue on the Scott County Courthouse. “That’s cool.”
During his visit, Wolfe stopped at the Georgetown/Scott County Museum, visited Royal Spring and stopped in the antique shops.
The visit was kept under wraps until shortly before Wolfe’s arrival in order to allow his camera crew to be able to visit without large crowds, officials said.
To finish filming the commercial, Wolfe was planning to visit Harrodsburg, Danville and Paris on Saturday. The campaign centers on taking a “joy ride” through Kentucky.