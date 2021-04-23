SADIEVILLE — Scott County Animal Care and Control is currently searching for information involving a dog that was found dead in a bag in a Sadieville creek.
Animal Control Officer Kevin Sanfield said they received the call Monday night from a jogger who had discovered the dog’s body inside a dog food bag in Little Eagle Creek off of Salem Road.
“We went out the next morning and pulled the body out,” Sanfield said. “We estimated it to be just at a year old. It was a black and tan male hound, and the body was intact.”
Although he could not confirm without a post-mortem examination, Sanfield said the dog appeared to have been shot.
“I can’t confirm it for sure, but it did appear that he had been shot in the head, but that’s just me doing field observation,” he said.
Otherwise, Sanfield said the dog appeared to be in good health.
“He was a very healthy looking dog,” he said. “He had a good coat on him, his teeth were really good. I don’t think he had been in the creek any longer than two days at most.”
The dog was not microchipped or wearing a collar that could be traced back to the owner.
There is no charge in Scott County to surrender an animal, Sanfield said. The only requirement is that the person surrendering the animal be a current resident of Scott County.
Those with information on the dog are encouraged to contact Scott County Animal Care and Control at 502-863-7897.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.