After some concerns raised by members of the community, the Scott County Fiscal Court decided to forego the second reading of a vicious animal and dogs running at-large ordinance and instead chose to table it.
The ordinance had a first reading at the regularly scheduled fiscal court meeting earlier this month and was set to be implemented following the second reading at Thursday night’s meeting. However, several citizens reached out to Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and the magistrates expressing some concern.
“After our first reading, we had approximately three calls on the phone to me this week,” Covington said. “I think Animal Control received some calls. I think probably just in the last 24 hours it seems as if there’s been a few more calls with concerns.”
Many concerns came from the article published in the News-Graphic on April 20, which contained a breakdown of several sections of the ordinance, but not the entirety of it, Covington said.
“The newspaper article did not publish the whole ordinance in its entirety and took some of it out of context,” he said. “It might be wise for us to push pause. I don’t want to sit on this real long, but I do think it would be good to give a little bit more time.”
Covington suggested adding more context to the second section of the ordinance, which makes it unlawful for any owner or keeper to harbor a dog who barks or yelps or disturbs the peace and quiet of the neighborhood.
“Excessive noise should read noise that is unreasonably annoying, disturbing, offensive or which unreasonably interferes with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property of one or more persons occupying a property in the community within reasonable proximity to the property where the dog or dogs are kept,” he said.
“Factors that the department may use to determine if the barking is excessive may include but are not limited to the following: the nature of frequency and the volume, the tone and repetitiveness, the time of day or night, the distance from the affected parties, the number of neighbors affected by the complaining of the noise and any other relevant evidence demonstrating the barking is unduly disruptive and whether the dog is being provoked.”
Covington added this would not apply to any commercial animal establishments. He said he wanted the court to move forward with the proper intention of this ordinance in mind.
“I want everyone who’s listening or following the stream to know that the main purpose was to protect property owners that have other people’s dogs coming onto their property and harassing people, livestock, damaging property…people that are out exercising being harassed while running down the road,” he said. “Those are the things that have been documented recently with calls.”
The second reading of the ordinance was then tabled. Covington said it will be addressed in a future meeting following a few additions and clarifications.
The court then unanimously approved the first reading of their 2021-2022 fiscal year, which amounted to a total of $43,564,013. It breaks down as follows:
— General Fund: $34,707,745
— Road Fund: $4,161,227
— Jail Fund: $4,491,041
— Special Funds: $204,000
“We’ve worked a lot to have a comprehensive plan to be good stewards of tax dollars to meet the needs of our community and employees,” Covington said. “I think we do a good job of working together.”
Covington went onto say the budget includes 2 percent cost of living adjustments for all county employees, three new paramedics, a new ambulance and cardiac monitors for EMS, self-contained breathing apparatuses and a utility vehicle for the fire department and the continued expense of body cameras for the sheriff’s office, to name a few. He also said there were placeholders in the budget to accommodate the county’s ongoing broadband project.
The court also approved a resolution to transfer three frontage roads on the U.S. Highway 25 project from the state to Scott County that were not transferred back in the initial resolution in 2013. However, this was not without some disagreement.
Magistrate Chad Wallace, who voted against the resolution, said he did not like the idea of taking the roads until the state fulfilled their portion of the project but the expected completion date of June 30, 2021, which he did not see happening.
“It’s not that I don’t feel like the state’s going to do what they say they’re going to do, but they had an agreement to do that, and I’d like to see that agreement fulfilled before we take over these spare roads,” Wallace said. “There’s no rush to take these over. It’s very similar to the way we take over county roads. We make sure they’re up to the county’s standards before we adopt them. It seems like to me we’re adopting these spare roads prior to our agreement being completed filled. I’d rather work in concrete details than good intentions and hopes and dreams.”
Despite the opposition, the court still voted to approve the resolution.
Other actions taken by the fiscal court at Thursday night’s meeting include:
— Approved a resolution accepting Federal Aviation Association Funding of $23,000 for the Georgetown-Scott County Regional Airport.
— Approved revenue bond for the Judicial Center project not to exceed $4.5 million.
— Approved bid results for hay, barn, salt, paving materials and enviropatch.
— Approved Great Crossing Park new hire.
— Approved Road Department new hire.
— Approved website / media college intern new hire for the Judge-Executive’s Office.
— Approved resolution to transfer Midway Road from Interworks Road to South Elk Horn Creek Bridge of 1.068 miles.
— Approved resolution for Scott County Fire Department’s application for a Homeland Security Grant covering approximately $18,852.20.
— Approved Studio 46 Video Production and Live Event Services to manage audio/video for the court meetings, upgrade a few devices and ensure meetings are recorded and live on Vimeo, YouTube and Facebook. The agreement is still in process.
— The court went into executive session. However, no action was taken.
