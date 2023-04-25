chart
Source: GSCEMS/Graphic created by Ashley McGee

 Drug overdoses deaths fell in Scott County and statewide, according to data gathered by the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center.

Eight people died in Scott County due to overdose in 2022, down from 33 in 2021 and 41 in 2020. In Kentucky , 2,127 people died from overdoes in 2022, a five percent drop from the 2021 figure of 2,257, according to figures released by the Center.

