The Elkhorn Creek Quilt Guild is back. So is its annual Quilt Show.
For years, the guild has displayed quilts made with care and full of art and color, but like many things COVID stopped the show for the past two years.
But the show is back on at the Georgetown/Scott County Museum until April 23 and its theme is “Friends near and far”.
“COVID certainly had all of us isolated for a great deal of time, and we did things with friends near and far,” said Debra Combs, Elkhorn Creek Quilt Guild president.
Laura Spencer, a guild member, has a quilt on display with the message, “Friends are the flowers in the garden of life. They fill the world with beauty.”
Included among the quilts on display are several from Georgetown’s sister city Tahara Cho in Japan.
The Elkhorn Creek Quilt Guild meets on the third Tuesday of every month at the Scott County Extension Office at the corner of Long Lick Pike and U.S. 25. The guild also has a Facebook page.
“We would love to have you,” Combs said to prospective members. “It is such an amazing opportunity to meet new people and expand your talents.”
