AMEN House director Michele Carlisle admits she does not understand poker, but the food pantry is a big winner.
A couple weeks ago, Mark Sabin Smith, nationally known and six-time World Series of Poker Circuit Champion, pledged a ton of food to AMEN House and challenged others to match his pledge.
A few days later, an anonymous donor matched Smith and wife Andrea’s gift and raised them another ton. When Carlisle called Smith with the news, his response was not unexpected.
“Everybody knows that a good poker player hates to fold a raise, especially if he thinks he’s holding the best hand,” Smith posted on his Facebook page. “So, tell them we’ll call their raise.”
That’s 8,000 one-pound cans for the food pantry in less than a month.
“I don’t speak poker,” Carlisle said. “All I know is that AMEN House is winning, and Scott County will be better because of it.”
When the Smiths made the initial pledge, Mark said he hoped their gift motivated others.
“It is our hope that this would act as a challenge to the many folks in our community that have been blessed far greater than us, to make other commitments to the AMEN House, both large and small, to continue their wonderful mission in Georgetown and Scott County,” he said.
The bet is paying off in a big way.
To the anonymous donor, Smith said, “You inspire us.”
Mark and Andrea Smith plan to make additional one-ton gifts to AMEN House over the next few months, and they are hopeful this will continue to motivate others to do the same.
“Our commitment is long term,” Smith said. “It is our pleasure to gift AMEN House our August commitment of our second ton of food early to call this wonderful raise.”
In poker terms, the Smiths are “all in” to eliminate hunger in Scott County.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.