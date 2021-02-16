Another batch of winter weather is expected to hit Scott County throughout the week, with large accumulations of snow expected and more ice possible.
A winter storm warning was issued Sunday night for Scott County until 1 p.m. today (Tuesday). According to the weather alert, 4 to 9 inches of snow will be possible. But shifting weather patterns could cause those accumulations and the likelihood of ice to get much higher.
“Ice is shifting our way big time,” said Matthew Dixon, Georgetown resident and meteorologist at the University of Kentucky.
As of Monday afternoon, Dixon said Georgetown had already received around one inch of snow accumulation, but that the brunt of the storm was expected to hit Monday afternoon into the evening.
“Unfortunately, the models are shifting the sleet and ice accumulations to the north and northwest, and that includes the Lexington area,” he said. “Lexington is now in an ice storm warning, that will extend somewhat into the Georgetown region.”
Dixon said it’s difficult to compare this to last week’s winter storm, but the colder temperatures this week and the speed of which the system is moving will likely result in higher amounts of accumulation.
“The biggest different between last week and this week is we have colder temperatures in place,” he said. “They’re hovering around 20 degrees. Last week we were closer to freezing and pavement took a little longer to get close to the actual temperature. But this time, once that precipitation hits, it’s going to stick. A difference between this one and last week is this is going to be a quick hitter. I think most of the area will be in the clear around midnight, but it’s a very short period of time on top of already cold ground temperatures. You put it all together and it does’t add up to a good scenario.”
But Director of Scott County Roads Department J.R. Brandenburg said the county is prepared for the worst.
“We’re prepared to do battle with this storm,” he said.
Brandenburg added that road crews had been out since 4 a.m. Monday pre-treating the roads for the worst of the storm.
“Well, we went out this morning and put a layer of salt down, pushed the snow off of what we had on the roads, about an inch or an inch and a half,” he said. “I’ve got all my drivers here, we’re ready to load and hit the roads again just as soon as it starts accumulating or ice hits the roads. We’re hoping it’ll either be sleet or snow and the salt we put on it earlier will keep it from bonding really tight to the asphalt. We’re just going to have to make a judgment call as it comes as to what type of precipitation we’re getting.”
Last week’s icy winter storm, which had accumulations of ice up to one-quarter of an inch, left hundreds of Kentucky Utilities customers without power in the county. Georgetown Police Department reported 29 non-injury accidents and eight injury accidents while the Scott County Sheriff’s Office reported 16 non-injury accidents.
However, Brandenburg said they were able to clear roughly 95 percent of the roadways in the county from last week’s storm, which will be beneficial in battling this new one.
“We’re going to start off with bare pavement again with whatever comes along this time,” he said. “I know the temperature is going to start dropping. We’re doing everything in our power to eliminate any ice bonding onto the roads, but it could happen if we get freezing rain or sleet. We’ll do our best to keep the roads as safe as possible.”
Such heavy of accumulations of snow were expected that on Monday afternoon Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton declared a state of emergency for the city effective at 6 p.m. Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, no power outages had yet been reported in Scott County. However, the same storm system left more than 2 million people in Texas without power on Monday, with accumulations of up to 1 foot. Dixon said it uncertain how the system will compare in Kentucky, but that it should be taken equally as serious.
“Theres still some ice on the trees right now and now we’re talking about adding about one-quarter to one-half inch on top,” he said. “You put that extra weight on trees, and trees already snapped last week because of the weight. Anytime you get ice in the forecast, I think it’s going to be a significant problem.”
On Monday afternoon, GPD Assistant Chief Darin Allgood said they had not had any traffic accidents since the snow began around midnight. Scott County Sheriff’s Office only had one non-injury accident since the snow began early Monday morning, said Sgt. Eddie Hart.
Still, Allgood said encourages residents to keep a close eye on things and to stay prepared.
“Increase your following distance, make sure your car is full of gas, make sure all our batteries and phone is fully charged, and if you’ve got pets, bring them in too,” he said. “Don’t go out unless you absolutely have to, but if you do, make sure you have blankets and stuff in the vehicle. If you can work from home or via Zoom, we would encourage that.”
A second system is expected to roll through the area on Wednesday night and into Thursday, but Dixon said the severity of that system has yet to be determined and will be partially based on what happens with this current system.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.