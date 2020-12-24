It’s a case those involved said they wouldn’t forget for the rest of their lives.
James Anthony Gray is accused of having killed his parents James and Vivian Gray in their home near Sadieville in 2007. He is still waiting for another trial from his jail cell.
Now the murder mystery that has surrounded the case is getting a two-hour special on Investigation Discovery (ID).
Production on ‘Kentucky Murder Mystery: The Trials of Anthony Gray,’ which airs Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. on ID, began back around 2016 said Executive Producer Tim Baney. But along with the Gray trials, the project kept getting pushed back.
“We did some production in 2016, I think,” Baney said. “And then we stopped when the trial kept getting delayed. Did nothing for a couple years there, and then we finished it this year.”
The Gray trials have had their share of twists and turns from accusations of theft, a ‘secret basement,’ manufactured evidence, a conviction overturned and trials that never seem to end; and even a second suspect, all of which may be found in previous News-Graphic reports.
The program features the original 911 call from Jodie Lucas, who found the Grays after they had been shot to death.
Trial footage is also heavily featured.
“I think the spine of the program is the trial footage,” he said. “The first half of the show is really the case against him.
“Why was he arrested?
“What were the facts against him? Culminating in a police interview in which he seems to confess.
“And by the time you see that you think, ‘oh my goodness. How is this guy going to get out of this? He must have done it.’
“Then we go through why he confessed.”
With over 30 years of television experience and having produced hundreds of hours of murder mystery shows, Baney said he still doesn’t know who did it.
“That is unusual for ID, because we usually give them an ending with a bow on it,” he said. “Who did it, see them marched off to jail and in this case, I don’t know.
“It doesn’t add up, and I think that’s why it has the word ‘mystery’ in the title, ‘Kentucky Murder Mystery.’ I’ve been through—I’ve read every word of the trials and we’ve interviewed Anthony. We’ve interviewed people who think he’s guilty. We’ve interviewed cops. I don’t know who did it. I think I’ve got it narrowed down. I think I know who didn’t do it, but I don’t know who did it.”
‘Kentucky Murder Mystery: The Trials of Anthony Gray’ airs Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. on ID.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.