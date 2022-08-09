An annual event featuring antique tractors recently kicked off at the Georgetown-Scott County Fairgrounds, bringing out the old as opposed to the new.
The Bluegrass Antique Machinery Association held its eighth antique tractor show and parts swap meet. BAMA organizer Tommy Barber said the event welcomes both the young and old to watch how farmers worked generations ago.
“We had all kinds of events going on,” he said. “We thrashed wheat, baled hay by hand, had an auction. A lot of different things.”
The group demonstrated a number of older techniques, mostly work that was done by hand, Barber said. He added children were also involved, diving into a swimming pool of corn to play. Children had the chance to create their own tractor on a sheet of paper they then displayed in a parade.
The association hosted a neighborly auction, with several different items donated by locals. All of the proceeds from the auction and event go back into the community in a number of ways, Barber said.
“That’s money we use to give back to the community,” he said. “We give scholarships to the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Scott County 4-H, help them out. Whatever they might need.
“We got a building from Lowes once and built it and made a chicken house for one of the middle schools. We do a lot of different things that go along with farming.”
A number of vendors attended the event, Barber said, displaying and selling handmade crafts, household items and even food.
“It’s a fun time for everyone that enjoys the farm stuff to get together and have a good time. God blessed us with a beautiful day,” he said.
Tractor shows like the one the BAMA hosted in Scott County have been going on for decades, he said. Barber added he and others in the association have been attending shows for a number of years, eventually leading them to organzie their own nonprofit.
“We try to do a lot of demonstrations. There’s not a lot of tractor shows in Kentucky that have demonstrations to show how they did it back in the old days. It’s been something that was in the works for probably 10-12 years, and we finally got it together and met all of the requirements to satisfy the state in order to become a nonprofit,” he said.
Tractor shows and friendly auctions aren’t the only things the BAMA does during the year, Barber said. The group works together to provide food for the less fortunate for Thanksgiving, as well as participating in the city’s program at Christmastime for gifting children with toys, he said.
“We do a lot of different things during the year to give back and that’s what all of the money we raise goes toward,” he said. “We love old equipment. Our event was awesome this year, and we had a big crowd, a lot of tractors. We just try to have a good time and that’s what it’s all about. We always said if it gets to a point we’re not having fun then we’d do something different, but so far, we’ve had so much fun.”
Those with questions about the organization or future events can contact Barber at 502-229-9118. The group can also be found on Facebook by searching “Bluegrass Antique Machinery Association.”
