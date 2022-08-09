tractor

A Georgetown toddler takes a ride on an antique tractor at the Bluegrass Antique Machinery Association event.

 NEWS-GRAPHIC PHOTO BY BRETT SMITH

An annual event featuring antique tractors recently kicked off at the Georgetown-Scott County Fairgrounds, bringing out the old as opposed to the new. 

The Bluegrass Antique Machinery Association held its eighth antique tractor show and parts swap meet. BAMA organizer Tommy Barber said the event welcomes both the young and old to watch how farmers worked generations ago. 

