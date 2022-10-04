An appeal has been filed in the civil lawsuit seeking to remove former circuit court judge Rob Johnson as a candidate for judge of the 14th Judicial District circuit court.
The attorney of record for the appeal is Hillary Hunt, who is listed with the state election registry as the campaign treasurer for Johnson’s opponent, Circuit Court Judge Katie Gabhart. Gabhart has said her campaign is not involved in the lawsuit.
Last month, Scott County Democratic Party Chair Kim Vinegar and Sarah Fightmaster sought to remove Johnson, stating he was not a “bona fide” candidate because he is married to Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson and could not preside over criminal cases prosecuted by the commonwealth attorney’s office. The civil suit was denied by Circuit Judge Hunter Daughtery, who serves in the 13th Judicial District. The judge ruled the decision should be made by the voters, not the courts.
“The judgment is final and appealable,” states the court ruling.
The attorney for the original suit was Greg Coulson of Lexington.
The appeal seeks to set aside Daugherty’s ruling or “in the alternative, for an order remanding, so Voters may solicit testimony determining the intentions of Appellee’s wife, Sharon Muse-Johnson.”
Gabhart acknowledges Hunt’s participation in the appeal and that she is also the candidate’s campaign manager.
“I am fortunate to have support from a lot of quality attorneys,” Gabhart said in an email. “Among those is Mrs. Hunt. It is my understanding that, given her experience with the Court of Appeals, Mr. Coulson approached Mrs. Hunt for her assistance in the appeal of his case. Like any attorney often does, Mrs. Hunt may be wearing two hats, but it does not mean I or my campaign have any involvement in this lawsuit.
“I remain convinced, as I was the day I filed, that I will win this campaign based upon my merits, not my opponent’s deficiencies. I will continue taking my message to the voters of Scott, Bourbon and Woodford counties and look forward to earning their trust, just as I did with the bipartisan committee of local citizens who selected me for this post.”
Johnson agreed the voters should decide.
“I will let the voters decide why my opponent told you in a letter to the editor emphatically that her campaign had nothing to do with the failed lawsuit to take away the voter’s choice for circuit judge, yet the appellate court documents in that case are signed by her campaign treasurer,” Johnson said in a text message. “I have served the people of Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties as judge with dignity, integrity and experience for over 14 years and I am glad to let the voter decide.”
The appeal again calls into question Johnson’s ability to do the job as a circuit court judge due to a conflict of interest with criminal cases because his wife is the commonwealth attorney.
“Likewise, he would leave taxpayers responsible for not only a circuit judge’s salary (who will be doing half the job for a $141,000 salary), but also a special judge to be brought in to hear criminal cases, resulting in extra payments of $400 or more each day a special judge is needed.”
News-Graphic interviews with various judges and other court officials point out the 14th Judicial District has two divisions, and Johnson would likely be assigned civil cases to avoid conflicts of interest. Local court rules now state a 14th Judicial District judge must hear both civil and criminal cases — a change that was made last May following Johnson’s qualifying to run for circuit court judge.
In this civil lawsuit, Daugherty is actually the Regional Circuit Judge who is hearing the case because Gabhart and Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox each recused themselves from the case due to conflicts of interest. Regional Circuit Judges are assigned to preside over cases in which circuit court judges may have conflicts of interest and these Regional Circuit Judges may appoint any circuit judge within a geographic region to hear a case — in the 14th Judicial District that area would be the 11 counties surrounding Fayette County, which is its own region due to its size. These judges are not paid extra — beyond occasional travel costs. Again, in this particular civil lawsuit, Daugherty chose to hear the case himself rather than appoint another judge, and the hearings were held via Zoom, so there were no travel or additional costs.
In Daugherty’s denial ruling on the original lawsuit, he stated KRS 118.176 is the only Kentucky law that in which to disqualify candidates for office in a non-partisan judicial race.
“Mr. Johnson moved to dismiss the petition contending that the Court lacks subject matter jurisdiction because of the General Assembly’s 2021 amendment to KRS 118.176. Specifically, Mr. Johnson argued the petition is untimely because it was not filed before the date of Kentucky’s primary election. The Court believes that the legislature did not intend to preclude petitioners from challenging the qualifications of a candidate after the date of the primary. The Court overrules this motion and will address the merits of the petition.
“To prevail in an action under KRS 118.176, a petitioner has the burden of proving a judicial candidate is not a ‘bona fide’ candidate for office,” state’s Daughtery’s official ruling. “The Court holds that Petitioners have failed to meet their burden of proof. The allegation that Mr. Johnson, if elected, will recuse from cases involving Ms. Muse-Johnson is not sufficient to overcome the public policy in this Commonwealth favoring decisions by voters in contested elections.
“In the event Mr. Johnson prevails in the election and Petitioners feel the resulting circumstances merit that they continue to assert their position, they may assert their position in an appropriate forum. Moreover, the Court notes that the concerns raised by the Petitioners could potentially be addressed in the event Mr. Johnson is elected either through choices made by Mr. Johnson or Ms. Muse-Johnson or through discussions with the Kentucky Court of Justice.
’The Court hereby enters judgment for Respondent Robert G. Johnson denying the petition seeking his disqualification as a candidate for the 14th Circuit Judge Division 2. The judgement is final and appealable.”