One local archer is showing how inclusive archery really is by using only one arm and his mouth to let arrows fly.
Tim Shepard, one of the personnel of the Central Kentucky Junior Olympic Archery Development program in Georgetown, started out as a coach for the National Archery and Schools Program (NASP) in Harrison County. Though he’s been an archer for most of his life, Shepard has only started competing again within the last year.
“I grew up with it, and both my parents shot competitively, and, you know, that was almost 50 years ago. I just grew up shooting with that and kept on with it through college and had a motorcycle wreck in ‘88 here in town and thought it was over,” he said.
After the birth of his daughters, Shepard said he wanted something he could do with them, thinking of nothing better than bringing archery back into his family.
“It took a whole lot of mistakes because at the time, I really wasn't on the internet, and there wasn't big coverage on para archery,” he said. “I came up with my own separate way, which is similar but different than what they did.”
Shepard said he’s met a few para archers like Kevin Mather, who won gold for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Shepard and Mather met at the Gator Cup in Florida.
“The person I ended up going head to head with is on Team USA. He's one of the USA ‘regular’ archers, not a para archer, and ended up beating him. It was a head-to-head three-arrow match, the first six points, and I beat him in three matches to take the gold,” Shepard said.
After winning several tournaments without being in the para-archer class, Shepard said para-archery is technically anyone with a disability, but he doesn’t see it as a disability at all.
“You just have to adapt and change the way you're shooting. I shoot with a mouth tab. Some will shoot with a release on their shoulder and just touch it with their chin or something to release the string. There's blind archers, wheelchair users, basically anybody that wants to shoot can shoot but to shoot in a para-archer class, you have to be classified by the National Association.
“I hope that people see me shoot, and they understand that there are no actual limitations in archery. As I said, I've worked with blind kids; one had Tourette Syndrome; kids that have use of only one arm. We had one boy in Harrison County that broke his arm just before state and was going to quit and I had extra mouth tabs. I stuck a mouth tab on his bow and said, ‘no, you're not quitting,’ and he ended up with the highest score of the team at the state tournament two days later. So like I say, it's possible for anybody to shoot if they have the desire. I have yet to find anyone that cannot shoot. We can find a way.”
He added after getting his own classification as a para archer, he is considering switching to Olympic recurve.
“That was at the request of the USA archery para coach who asked me to switch over and possibly join the team, but that'll come after classification and a lot of practice,” he said. “Olympic recurve would be using the same bow I'm using now, but they're allowed to use stabilizers, sights and all the bells and whistles. The barebow that I'm doing right now, you can have small weights on it, but that's it. It's just the archer, arrow and the bow.”
Shepard said archery is one of the fastest-growing sports, with a vast number of scholarships going to students. He added several high school seniors he’s coached have had college scholarship offers from 10 different colleges ranging from Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and more.
“There's scholarships all over the U.S. It just depends on which college you want to go to. If you're good enough, they're going to pick you up. It's the same with any sport, you have to want it, and you have to put in the work,” he said.
Shepard also said several archers from the JOAD program have gone to large tournaments or went on to have successful college archery careers.
“One archer is at Cumberland College and broke the school record and then set a new national record for barebow. Anastasia Godman, from Harrison County, I dealt with her in NASP and now in JOAD, and she just shot at NOVA in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and won the barebow championship for females under 21. She's got an international title,” he said. “Right now, we're working with probably around 20, and we're hoping to increase our team. Anyone can come out and join the team, and we'll work with you and get you shooting.”
Shepard said those wishing to join the Central Kentucky JOAD program simply need to find the group online or come to practice at Scott County Park.
“We're practicing out here on the field on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. You can just come out to the field, and see what we're doing. We've got spare bows if you want to just jump in and try, and we can get everyone set up.”