The Scott County Project Development Board (PDB) is scheduled to interview four architect firms for the judicial center project Dec. 22.
The four firms chosen to proceed to the interview process are Brandstetter Carol, JRA Architects, Murphy Group Architects and Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects. The PDB selected these firms from nine interested parties at a meeting on Nov. 24 The remaining five were shortlisted.
“I’m confident the Project Development Board will select one of the four as their recommendation to be the architect for the project,” said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
Covington said himself and other PDB members made their decision primarily based on previous judicial center experience.
“The number one thing for the committee is the desire to make sure, whoever the architect is, that they’ve got demonstrated experience designing judicial centers,” he said.
At the November meeting, the PDB also selected Compass Municipal Advisors to serve as financial advisor on the project out of the four interested parties. However, interviews were not conducted for this role.
“The PDB evaluated and ranked those and made a recommendation to approve Compass Municipal Advisors,” Judge Covington said. “There’s not an interview on that one. We could decide to approve them and make that recommendation.”
The new Scott County Judicial Center will cost about $37 million and is funded through the state legislator. The building is expected to be 6,500 square feet, but a location and timeline for the project has not yet been finalized.
An update on the project, as well as nine others in the state, was presented to the Court Facilities Standards Committee on Friday, Dec. 4. No concerns or questions were brought up at the meeting regarding the project.
Covington said the next steps are to advertise and accept bids for a construction manager at-risk, as the project will not be using a general contractor. There will also be a public hearing to share information about the project and to allow citizens to propose potential sites for the new building.
“If a citizen owns land in Scott County and wants to propose their property as a possible site, they can do that,” he said.
A date has not yet been set for the public hearing.
