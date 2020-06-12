Two men have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting Wednesday night at Southern Oaks Apartments, said Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse.
“It was an argument between two individuals that broke down into a shooting,” said the police chief. A third individual was also present.
Both victims were males in their mid-to-late 30’s, Bosse said. The names have not been released and their condition was unknown.
Police combed the area Thursday between Towson Way and the Shell station at the intersection of Showalter Ave. and Broadway in search of the gun which may have been tossed. The two men who were shot were found at the Showalter Shell station where they were apparently dropped off, police said.
The shooting took place in the apartment complex parking area. Social media posts state there were as many as six shots fired and children were playing in the area.
About 8:03 p.m. Wednesday multiple callers contacted 911 about a shooting and shots fired at Townson Way and Fairfax Way, said Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan.
No charges have been filed. Police are working with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to determine what charges, if any, will be filed in the case.
“We know who the shooter is and we know who the victims are,” Bosse said. “This just shows how the presence of guns can escalate a situation.”
