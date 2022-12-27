Long-time mayoral executive assistant Arlene Wilson is officially retiring from the position this month. A Scott County native, Wilson has worked under both former Georgetown Mayor Everette Varney and Mayor Tom Prather.
Since taking the position nine years ago, the role has changed in multiple ways, said Wilson.
“Each mayor was different in terms of what their needs were, but I guess the city has grown a great deal and the demands of the position grew with it in terms of sheer volume,” she said.
Wilson has watched as Georgetown has also changed, including an influx of individuals moving to the city in response to increased opportunities.
“A lot of the folks I grew up with are still in the city, but it’s very different,” she said. “You frequently can go out now and not necessarily see folks you might have known before because of the sheer size.”
Prather came to know Wilson through her husband, Tom, after the two attended Georgetown High School and became lifelong friends. Upon his election, he was delighted to hear that Arlene had taken the executive assistant position, said Prather.
Wilson is nothing short of professional and works to solve the problems of citizens and council members, he said.
“It’s just remarkable the way she worked with citizens and council members to get them the best possible outcomes they can,” said Prather.
Wilson’s role as executive assistant has consisted largely of administrative work and scheduling, she said. However, Wilson also carried with her an understanding and skill at solving the problems of Georgetown’s citizens, said Prather.
“Every citizen that called----—and we get a lot of calls in the mayor’s office – she tried to help every single one of them, and every one of them personally,” he said.
Like her dedication, Wilson also possessed a delightful attitude in her work, said Prather.
“One of her favorite phrases that we laugh about in City Hall — when we’re faced with many problems and we have lots of things to overcome, she will talk about, ‘We have opportunities to succeed.’ She has always characterized all of our oncoming issues and problems as opportunities to succeed,” he said.
Wilson is thankful for her time working for Prather and plans to return to traveling during her retirement.
“Working for Mayor Prather was a wonderful opportunity and it’s one that I will cherish,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed working for him, with him, and getting to know his family — that has been a blessing in itself.”