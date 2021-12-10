Editor’s Note: The News-Graphic has a policy not to identify victims of sexual assaults unless they specifically ask to be identified. Ava Stokes made her request.
There were a few tense moments Monday when David Stokes spoke before the court and to the man convicted of raping his daughter in her Georgetown College dorm in 2018.
“…life is the second best punishment for you,” Stokes said to convicted rapist, Cody Alan Arnett, 35. As Stokes described his feelings, Arnett turned and taunted the father forcing prosecutors to step between them and hold the father’s arm.
In the end Arnett, who was sentenced to six life sentences plus 20 years by a jury on July 28, was sentenced to a single life sentence by Judge Jeremy Mattox. The judge said he was limited by state law.
“Certainly, my hope is this jury’s sentence is carried out,” Mattox said adding he hoped Arnett spent the remainder of his life in prison and never received parole. He was released from prison on parole 76 days before the Georgetown College rape incident.
Ava Stokes looked Arnett in the eye and described in intimate detail what she went through the night he broke into her room and repeatedly raped her. She described how she felt as investigators used a rape kit and she was unable to wash for hours following the incident, with his scent and the feelings of his touch still on her.
“You are a monster,” she said in a strong, angry voice adding, “I will never be able to forget what you did to me.”
While the Stokes family spoke, Arnett often smiled and winked at the family.
The sentencing ends the criminal procedures for the Sept. 23, 2018 rape. Arnett’s defense argued his actions were the result of a troubled youth, but Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse Johnson pointed that Arnett was a frequent offender with three prior felony convictions with sentences totaling 26 years before the rape.
On Sept. 23, Arnett entered the dormitory and discovered Stokes asleep on her couch. He held a knife to her throat, threatened to slit her throat and repeatedly raped and sodomized her for two hours. She was 18 years old at the time.
Ava Stokes has filed a civil suit against Georgetown College alleging school officials told her not to discuss what happened to her and failed to provide appropriate safety policies and procedures for its dorms and on campus.
