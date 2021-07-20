A man accused of a rape inside Georgetown College housing in 2018 is scheduled to go on trial this morning.
Cody Alan Arnett, 33, was initially arrested and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence on Sept. 23, 2018. He pleaded not guilty to his charges.
According to the arrest citation, Arnett allegedly entered the residence of a female on Georgetown College’s campus. At knifepoint, he forced her to have sexual intercourse with him on three separate occasions in the living room and bathroom of the residence. The victim stated she was asleep on the couch when Arnett initially assaulted her. She also claimed she had never met Arnett and did not allow him into her apartment.
The victim claimed Arnett forced her to shower following the assault. In self-defense, the victim stabbed Arnett, which resulted in him threatening her life. According to the arrest citation, the victim said Arnett told her “You really want to die don’t you,” and “Don’t make me kill you.”
The victim reported that Arnett struck her on the right shoulder, which resulted in a small red mark. The victim’s roommates alerted the police after she began screaming. Arnett was seen outside the residence and detained by police. He was then taken to Georgetown Community Hospital for his injuries before being arrested by Georgetown Police.
His bond was set at $50,000, but requested it to be reduced to 10%. After the judge read his prior felony convictions, his bond was increased to $100,000.
Arnett was charged with robbing two banks outside of Lexington and Kroger in Georgia in 2014 before being captured by US Marshals in Georgia.
Arnett is being charged with one count of first-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
The trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 20 in Scott County Circuit Court.