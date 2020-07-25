UPDATE: An investigation into a home invasion and shooting on Marjorie Place Saturday morning has led to an arrest, according to the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) Facebook page.
Jennifer Mounts has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary. She is being held at the Bourbon County Detention Center.
GPD have identified one other individual in the ongoing investigation, the post states.
Anyone with information is asked to use the RELAY App to anonymously submit a tip or call 502-863-7820.