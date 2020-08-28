An arrest has been made in connection to a carjacking and assault that occurred Thursday evening on Darby Drive.
Brandon Laterence Conley of Georgetown has been charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, according to Georgetown Police Department's Facebook page.
"Basically what we are working with at the moment is a carjacking," said Lt. Nicholas Lodal. "The male of the vehicle was stabbed."
The victim was taken from the scene to a Lexington hospital with serious injuries, Lodal said.
"His car ended up getting taken in the process," he said.
The stolen vehicle was found in an unfinished home's garage on Ikabana Path.
The investigation is still ongoing and the police ask any witnesses to call the police department or submit tips anonymously via the RELAY app.