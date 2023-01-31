When you hear sirens blaring from Scott County Fire Department engines, there is a chance Harriet may be close behind.
A four-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever, Harriet is SCFD’s newest accelerant detection K-9.
With the help of a grant from State Farm Insurance, Harriet arrived from Maine State Police Department and has been with her partner, Assistant Chief Jim Kanavy since October.
To be certified as an accelerated detection K-9 by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Harriet and Kanavy completed more than 200 hours of training together and must meet a series of rigorous standards, including a double-blind sniff test. Harriet is trained to detect hydrocarbons, or a component of common fire starters such as kerosene, in materials that cannot be seen with the human eye.
A double-blind test ensures Harriet’s nose is up to the task; to pass she must detect the canister with only 20 micro-liters of 50 percent evaporated gasoline.
While this may seem like a tall order for Harriet, according to Kanavy, the nose of a Labrador Retrievers is more accurate at identifying hydrocarbons than tests performed in a lab. Without her assistance, investigators would have to take samples from various parts of a structure where arson is suspected.
Since Harriet has been with SCFD, she has assisted with more than 10 cases. To stay at the top of her game, Harriet trains every day and is happy to get plenty of treats as her reward, Kanavy said.
While Harriet is SCFD’s newest accelerant detection K-9, she is not the first. Since 2004, Kanavy and his K-9 partners have been serving Scott County and the surrounding area as arson investigators. Not only has the program assisted on three capital murder cases, deterred the crime of arson, investigated fire fatalities, and much more, it also lowers your homeowners insurance, Kanavy said.
The program also serves by visiting schools to educate children on fire prevention and college classes to talk about forensic investigations.
When she’s not with Kanavy at work, Harriet likes to spend time playing with her paw siblings Roxanne, Rosco, Newton, and retired accelerant detection K-9 Mikey, Kanavy said.