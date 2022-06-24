One of the four people charged with arson in the burning of the abandoned school in Sadieville has died in a Lexington traffic accident.
Cody Kirk, 23, was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Winchester Road June 18.
His father, Trey Kirk of Sadieville, spoke with WLEX-TV in Lexington and asked people to remember his son for trying to change his life instead of the Sadieville incident.
Trey Kirk told the TV station that Cody admitted to being at the school, but he did not set the fire and attempted to put the fire out once it began.
“I think that was the tipping point,” Kirk said about his son. “I think he realized, ‘Hey, I’ve got a problem here.’”
Cody Kirk checked himself into a rehabilitation center for alcohol abuse, the elder Kirk said. He was working towards his GED and had plans to become a diesel mechanic, according to his dad. His son wanted to turn himself around for himself and his two children.
“He had all this enthusiasm and the want to do better,” Kirk said. “He told me (the day he died), ‘Dad, I feel so good about everything that’s going on.’ And I told him , ‘You look good, you’re doing good. You’re on the right path, bud.’”
The two had an early Father’s Day lunch just before the fatal accident, Trey Kirk said.
“I told him how proud I was of the changes he’s already made in the last few weeks,” Kirk said. “And I gave him a hug goodbye. I think in the last weeks there’s been a great misconception about who Cody was — or who Cody is. And I don’t want the one last thing to define him in his life.”
Firefighters were alerted to a raging inferno at the former Sadieville Elementary School on May 30. The fire was battled for hours and people blocks away had to hose down their homes due to the flying embers, witnesses said.
Eventually four people were arrested and charged in the incident. Cody Kirk and Cameron Speigle along with two juveniles were picked up by authorities. Kirk and Speigle entered not guilty plea to charges of arson, second degree and burglary, third degree at their May 31 court appearance. The next court hearing is set for July 14.
The school was nearing its century anniversary, but had not been in use for decades. The building was purchased from the Scott County School District in 1991 by John and Mary Jeter.
Sadieville officials have been debating what can be done with the remains of the building, which is now considered dangerous in its present condition.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.