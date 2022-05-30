SADIEVILLE — Arson is strongly suspected in a fire that that destroyed the old Sadieville school Monday morning.
“It was intentionally set,” said Chief Arson Investigator James Kanavy. “The fire started on the left side and when the fire department arrived, the first and second floors were fully involved.”
The Scott County Fire Department was alerted at 2:03 am by Roy Cannon who lived beside the school.
“My grandbaby heard something about 1am,” Cannon said. “I walked outside and looked around but it was quiet as a church mouse.
“At about 2 am I was watching a movie and she came in and said ‘I smell smoke.’ I walked outside and the left side was on fire. It went quick. Next thing I knew it was an inferno.”
The fire department arrived quickly, but the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, he said.
“The embers we’re that big,” he said indicating the size of a baseball. “Because of the way the wind was blowing my house was not in danger, but people on Cunningham (Street) were hosing down their houses.”
The school was closed in 1990 when it served through the eighth grade, and has been condemned. The building would have been 100 years old next year, Cannon said.
It has a private owner.
Even though the building was closed, anyone charged with setting the fire faces felony charges, Kanavy said.
Because how quickly the blaze spread, it is believe an accelerate was used, said Cannon.
“It is so sad,” said retired firefighter Jan Southworth. “There was no electricity in the building. Nothing was on”
The old school building was special, Cannon said.
“There are a lot of good memories at that school “ he said. “Some very good teachers taught there. I went through the eighth grade and my mother went there “