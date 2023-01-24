Arson is suspected in a blaze that damaged a BBQ restaurant and possible “careless smoking” was responsible for fire damage to a motel in separate incidents this past weekend.

A small fire at Babe’s BBQ, near the intersection of U.S. 25 and Delaplain/Cherry Blossom Way, was spotted burning by Austin Campbell, who had just left his shift at Georgetown Metal Processing. Just a few hours later, firefighters were called to the Paddock Motel on Lexington Road where three or four units were heavily damaged, said Assistant Fire Chief James Kanavy.

