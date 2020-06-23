An historic Black church near Stamping Ground was intentionally burned down, said Scott County Assistant Fire Chief Jim Kanavy.
Firefighters were called to the former Watkinsville Baptist Church this past weekend when a back door was ablaze. That fire was extinguished but later that same evening, another fire eventually destroyed the building, Kanavy said.
Firefighters stayed with the building after the first fire for quite some time so there is no chance a re-spark or restart of the first fire could have been reignited, Kanavy said. This was the third fire at the church, he said. In February 2017, a Molotov-style cocktail was thrown through a window, but that fire was extinguished before it was able to spread.
It is definitely a case of arson, Kanavy said.
The building is now privately owned by Alan Covington, and was no longer used as a church, Kanavy said. A space inside the church had been turned into an apartment, but it was not being used at the time of the fire, he said.
Investigators do not believe the fact it was once a historic Black church is a factor in the arson, he said.
Anyone who may have information about the church fires should contact the Scott County Fire Department at 502-863-7853.
