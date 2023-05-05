Robert Clark has been painting thoroughbreds for 30 years.
“It became one of those things that I started to get a few commissions from owners to paint their Derby winners, “Clark said. “And, in 2013, Ed Bowen, who is an Eclipse Award winning writer, and I teamed up to do a book.”
That book is called, A Brush with Greatness, and was released in 2015.
“The book had 79 horses, but, it included all the Kentucky Derby winners from the year 2000 to 2015,” he said.
Clark continued painting the Derby winners after the book’s release, he said, with the exception of the disqualifications.
“The only ones that I’ve actually missed were those,” Clark said. “That being said, starting in 2006, I went to Old Friends, which they now call the Homecoming Event the day after the Kentucky Derby.”
The Sunday following the Derby, Clark paints the winning horse in a “sketch style” painting to be auctioned off.
“I used to get up early in the morning on Sunday and start drawing, get as much painting done as possible,” he said. “More recently, I take it as a marathon event. So, as soon as the race is over, I start drawing as soon as I get that photo (from Susie Oldham).
“Last year, I think I got the photo at 8 o’clock, and I drew straight through the night never taking a break, went straight on over to Old Friends and painted as much as I could on Rich Strike. Needless to say, 15 minutes after I was done I was asleep.
“That’s what I am anticipating doing this year.”
The “marathon” works take Clark hours, he said, but his serious work may take several months.
“The ones that I am doing for that one day or those hours that I get to work for Old Friends, they’re different,” Clark said. “A little more of a sketch quality about them, and in some ways it makes them a little more fresh.
“I always hear that people come to the event now that I’ve been doing it so long that people come there with every intention of trying to get that little painting, whatever it’s going to be.
“So, we have no clue who I’m painting on Sunday. We’re sitting here just a couple days just before the Derby, and it’s anyone’s guess.”
The unpredictability of knowing who may win the race is what makes the painting challenge fun, he said.
During the Derby week festivities, Clark often finds himself painting at those events, as well.
“The most (events were) in 2008,” Clark said. “I painted live at 10 different events, and we brought in over $50,000 that week for those 10 different charities.”
He scaled it back to three events during this year’s Derby week, he said.
Clark has painted for the Race For Grace, the Eclipse Awards, National Thoroughbred Racing Association and more.
Clark has always felt a connection with the horses, he said. And, as an artist, he has also focused on marketing to be able to do what he does.
“To really make a living as an artist, you just gotta work harder and smarter,” Clark said. “But, you’ve got to believe that it can be done.”
To follow Clark's work, visit www.robertclark.us.