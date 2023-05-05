clark

Robert Clark paints outside of Churchill Downs in Louisville. He has been painting horses for nearly 40 years and thoroughbreds for 30.

 Photo Submitted

Robert Clark has been painting thoroughbreds for 30 years. 

“It became one of those things that I started to get a few commissions from owners to paint their Derby winners, “Clark said. “And, in 2013, Ed Bowen, who is an Eclipse Award winning writer, and I teamed up to do a book.” 

Tags

Recommended for you