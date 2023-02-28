WILMORE — After an outpouring that lasted roughly 13 days, the events at Asbury University began wrapping up Thursday, Feb. 23 with the 200th anniversary of the collegiate day of prayer, which happened to be scheduled prior to the events that unfolded, according to reports.
In-person services for non-college aged individuals were held until Monday, Feb. 20.
What began as an organic moment following a regular scheduled chapel service on Feb. 8 turned into an outpouring that drew tens-of-thousands from across the country and around the world.
“I find it fitting that what started with college students on our campus is ending with college students joined in prayer and worship across the country,” Asbury University President Dr. Kevin Brown said in a statement. “I have been asked if Asbury is ‘stopping’ this outpouring of God’s Spirit and the stirring of human hearts. I have responded by pointing out that we cannot stop something we did not start. This was never planned.
“Over the last few weeks, we have been honored to steward and host services and the guests who have traveled far and wide to attend them. The trajectory of renewal meetings is always outward—and that is beginning to occur.
“We continue to hear inspiring stories of hungry hearts setting aside daily routines and seeking Christ at schools, churches, and communities in the US and abroad.”
Asbury holds chapel three times a week for an hour. This, what some call a revival, followed a sermon by Zach Meerkreebs.
After students across campus realized people were still gathered in Hughes Auditorium, where chapel is held, they made their way back to see what was going on.
As hours turned to days, students began sleeping in Hughes in the balconies to still be around the atmosphere, Asbury senior Noah Clark said. He believes the moment of the outpouring to be “history in the making.”
Wilmore made national headlines and media traveled to the campus of roughly 1,300 after the unplanned service continued into multiple days, but the university did not invite any outlets, even turning away national television personalities like Tucker Carlson.
Crowds became a concern after the 1,500 seat Hughes Auditorium exceeded capacity. Visitors were waiting on the steps of the auditorium just to get a seat inside. Multiple reports say that the line, at one point, stretched nearly half a mile. A schedule of morning, afternoon and evening services had to be created and changed through the events to help maintain crowds.
Simulcasts were brought out to the campus lawn and broadcasts in other campus chapels like Asbury Theological Seminary’s Estes Chapel.
Volunteers brought free food and water throughout the events.
Testimonies of cancer being cured, suicidal thoughts ceasing, church hurt being healed, and the power of prayer were shared throughout the outpouring.
Lee University in Tennessee, Samford University in Alabama, and other colleges and universities around the country have reported outpouring happening following what occurred in Wilmore. Services have stretched to arenas, though they are not associated with Asbury.