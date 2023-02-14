WILMORE — Revival broke out on the campus of Asbury University, in Wilmore, Kentucky, Wednesday, Feb. 8 after a routine chapel service.
University President Dr. Kevin Brown said the revival began organically and people from area churches, other universities and the community kept coming.
Though something like this hasn’t happened in his time at Asbury, until now, he is learning to steward the event.
Student Noah Clark said he believes this is history in the making.
The university has provided water and food throughout.
Hughes Auditorium has been packed wall-to-wall throughout the revival.
Many have taken to social media sharing experiences, testimony and updates.
People from all over the country are traveling to Wilmore.
According to posts from Sarah Thomas Baldwin, students from universities like EKU, UK, Mt. Vernon, OSU, Campbellsville, Lee, Anderson, Purdue, Spring Arbor, Georgetown, Midway, Regent and more have stopped by to see and be a part of revival.
In 1970, a revival broke out during a chapel service after the then academic dean, Custer B. Reynolds, decided to, instead of preach his prepared message, let students present testimonies, according to a documentary on the university website. That revival lasted seven days, with classes resuming Feb. 10, but Hughes Auditorium remained open for prayer. The 1970 revival consisted of 144 hours of non-stop worship.