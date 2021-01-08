Last week, Georgetown Police Assistant Chief Robert Swanigan turned in his badge after 30 years of service.
After three decades, Swanigan said he is most thankful for working next to his fellow “public servants” in uniform.
“I think the biggest thing for me is the sense of pride I feel having been able to work with a group of men and women that wear that Georgetown Police Department badge and uniform,” he said. “Georgetown is so blessed that we have such amazing not only police officers, but we have just an amazing group of first responders that service our community. We’re so blessed to have that, and I’ve been very fortunate to work with that group of people over the years.”
Swanigan said he has never stopped feeling the importance of the work that he’s done with GPD.
“I feel very fortunate that I was able to fulfill my dream of being a police officer. Not only that, but I was able to do it in Georgetown and work for Georgetown,” he said. “For me, it was just an honor. I got up the other day for my last day of work and I put on my uniform and I still felt the weight of that badge and the responsibilities that the people who put that badge on have. It’s a huge weight and a tremendous responsibility.”
As a Georgetown native, Swanigan said the well-being of the city has always been a priority for him and is something he carried with him as an officer.
“I’m a lifelong Georgetown resident,” he said. “I grew up here. I have always had a vested interest in seeing our city and county thrive. I think I’ve had some opportunity that I’ve hopefully been able to make a difference in peoples lives and assist them and help them through some difficult times. I have nothing but fond memories of my time here and serving here.”
But law enforcement was not always Swanigan’s goal. Originally, he had wanted to become a veterinarian. However, after becoming involved with a law enforcer explorer program through his boy scout group in eigth grade, he shifted his plans changed.
“The program gave youth the ability to interact with law enforcement and learn about policing as a career,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to take a ride in that police cruiser and it was a dream. Over the next five years, I stayed active in the program and I just literally fell in love with law enforcement.”
Swanigan first got his start in the field right out of high school in 1990 as a dispatcher for the Georgetown-Scott County 911 Center. But he had his sights set on wearing the police uniform.
“That kept me engaged in law enforcement, public safety and continuing to be able to interact with police officers,” he said. “I was waiting to turn 21 so I could continue to pursue my goal of becoming a police officer.”
Three years later, his dreams were answered after he was hired as a police officer with the GPD.
“It was a dream come true for me,” he said. “They took a chance on me at 21 years old to come into a position like that. They allowed me to chase that dream.”
Swanigan was promoted to sergeant five years later, something he said felt bittersweet.
“I really enjoyed being a police officer answering the calls, being a first-line officer, but I’d always had an interest in a leadership position,” he said. “When an opportunity became available, I put in for it and was fortunate enough to be selected.”
Swanigan was then promoted to captain in 2012 and assistant chief in 2016 by GPD Chief Michael Bosse. He said these leaders are the ones who have inspired him through his law enforcement career.
“I have been so fortunate that I have had tremendous leaders and that I have been able to be around in law enforcement, and I’ve had so many excellent opportunities because of that,” Swangian said. “I’ve worked with seven different chiefs of police in my 30 years and I’vel earned something from every one of them.”
Swanigan said his decision to retire was based on timing.
“I looked at my retirement numbers as far as where I was at with those numbers and it just felt like the right time,” he said. “You kind of come to a point in our retirement system where you’re not really getting increases. I was fortunate when I started because I came in under tier 1, which allowed you to retire after 20 years of service. I went 10 beyond that, and I don’t regret it for a minute. I just felt now is the time.”
Bosse said the assistant chief position is being filled by GPD Captain Darin Allgood. He added that the department will soon open the testing process to fill Allgood’s captain position this week.
Although he will miss it, Swanigan said he’s confident in the team that Bosse has built over the years.
“Chief Bosse has assembled an amazing group of officers at our department, and he has built a truly amazing team inside the police department,” Swanigan said. “I feel very confident that they’re not going to miss a beat. They’re going to move right on and continue to provide a high level of service that citizens deserve.”
Bosse said he’s impressed by the mark Swanigan has made on Georgetown.
“I thin if you ask around, so many people are going to know Rob Swanigan’s name in this community,” Bosse said. “He was raised here and he retired here. I have to say it’s becoming more and more rare for somebody to dedicate 30 years of their life to public service and that’s what he’s done.”
Swanigan said he’s happy he was able to be of service to the community for all these years.
“I could not have been more proud to have been able to wear that badge and to serve our city and citizens,” he said.
