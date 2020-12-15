Robert Swanigan, Georgetown Police Department’s assistant chief, will retire at the end of the year after accepting a position in the private sector.
The announcement was made during Monday night’s meeting of the Georgetown City Council. The position Swanigan has accepted was not revealed although he told council members he planned to remain in Georgetown.
“This is a huge loss for Georgetown,” said Mayor Tom Prather. “Although, it is a great opportunity for Robert and his family, it is a huge loss for Georgetown.”
Swanigan began his career in 1990 as a part-time dispatcher for the Georgetown/Scott County 911 Center, joining the police department in 1993. He started as a patrolman working his way up to assistant chief.
He was instrumental in bringing the new communication system to Scott County, which is a “very significant” event, stated several council members.
Swanigan was emotional as he discussed leaving the city after 30 years.
“It has been a great, great honor to work for the City of Georgetown,” Swanigan said. “It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. I assume you this decision was not make lightly.
“It has been a great privilege.”
Swanigan’s last day will be Dec. 31.