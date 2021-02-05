Larry Gibson, 52, was indicted on attempted murder - domestic violence and first-degree assault charges at an expedited grand jury hearing Feb. 3.
Both charges are Class B felonies, which can result in 10-to-20 years in prison. The indictment comes days after Gibson’s arrest for “pointing a gun at her (his wife’s) head and pulling the trigger,” according to the indictment.
Bail was set at $350,000. His arraignment will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 8.
On Jan. 27, the grand jury indicted Alexandria Allen, 21, on three counts of third-degree rape, a Class D felony which can result in one-to-five years in prison.
The former Royal Spring Middle School substitute teacher allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old “while being in a position of authority or in a position of special trust.” The counts are for three instances of rape that are said to have occurred at Allen’s home, Allen’s sister’s home and the Hilton Garden Inn in Georgetown.
Bail was set at $100,000 and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Her arraignment will be set upon her arrest.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only, and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Due to the pandemic and special orders from the state Supreme Court grand jury sessions are held via Zoom.
Other indicts from the Jan. 27 grand jury included:
— Frank Anderson was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property under $10,000. A $5,000 surety bond was set. His arraignment will be at 9 a.m. March 5.
— Glen Ray Atkerson, Jr. was indicted on first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration plates, improper registration plates and no registration receipt. Bail was not set. His arraignment will be at 1 p.m. March 1.
— Kenneth Starlin Bays was indicted on first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a controlled substance, schedule I hallucinogen marijuana. He was released in October of last year with conditions. His arraignment will be at 9 a.m. March 5. Bayes was then indicted on separate charges of receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000, obscuring the identity of a machine over $500 but less than $10,000, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, operating a motor vehicle with no/expired Kentucky registration receipt and as a first-degree persistent felony offender. Bail was set at $10,000 and an arraignment will be set upon his arrest.
— Elijah Rasheed Betts was indicted on first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault - domestic violence. Bail was set at $15,000. His arraignment will be set upon his arrest.
— Larry D. Blevins was indicted on first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and as a first-degree persistent felony offender. Bail was set at $15,000 and an arraignment will be set upon his arrest.
— Adam Boykin was indicted on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of criminal mischief I, tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance. Bail was set at $10,0000 and an arraignment will be set upon his arrest.
— Kendra Earlywine-Lappin was indicted on third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and as a first-degree persistent felony offender. Bail was set at $10,000 and she is currently in custody at Scott County Detention Center. Her arraignment will be at 1 p.m. March 1.
— Jamaal K. El-Amin was indicted on first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree enhancement trafficking in a controlled substance (< 4 grams of cocaine) while in possession of a firearm, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives) while in possession of a firearm and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $25,000. A date for his arraignment will be set upon his arrest.
— Daniel S. Eversole was indicted for flagrant non-support. Bail was set at $5,000. An arraignment will be set upon his arrest.
— Austin Gore was indicted for receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000. Bail was set at $5,000. He is currently in custody at Scott County Detention Center with an arraignment at 1 p.m. on Feb. 5.
— Steven T. Gray was indicted on first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (schedule II methamphetamine 2 grams or more) and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. An unsecured bail of $5,000 was posted. His arraignment is at 1 p.m. Feb. 5.
— Earl D. Grimes was indicted on first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance (schedule II methamphetamine) - first offense, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, operation of a motor vehicle by a person whose operators license has been revoked, suspended, cancelled or denied and operating a motor vehicle with an expired license. He posted 10% of a $2,500 bail. His arraignment will be at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
— Ronald Lynn Hall was indicted for theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000 and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license. Bail was set at $5,000. He is currently in custody at Scott County Detention Center with an arraignment scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8.
— Trinity R. Hill was indicted for receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000. She was released on her own recognizance. Her arraignment is at 9 a.m. March 5.
— Joshua R. Howard was indicted on first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) - first offense, first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance (schedule I heroin), first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and as a first-degree persistent felony offender. Bail was set at $10,000. His arraignment will be set upon arrest. Howard was also indicted on separate charges for tampering with a prison monitoring device, escape II and as a first-degree persistent felony offender. Bail was set at $10,000 and his arraignment will be set upon his arrest.
— Gregory Isaacs was indicted on first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivative), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (schedule II methamphetamine) and as a first-degree persistent felony offender. An unsecured $10,000 bond was set and he is currently on house arrest. His arraignment is at 1 p.m. on March 1.
— Joshua W. Lappin was indicted on burglary III. Bail was set at $5,000. He is currently in custody at Scott County Detention Center, and his arraignment is at 1 p.m. March 1.
— Devin L. Mansfield was indicted on first-degree possession of a controlled substance (schedule II methamphetamine). An unsecured $500 bail was posted. His arraignment is at 1:30 p.m. March 1.
— Stephen Eric McCord was indicted on first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance (schedule I heroin) - second offense, first-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance (schedule II opiates), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and two counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. An unsecured $5,000 bail was set. His arraignment will be at 9 a.m. March 5.
— Demontae Z. McGowan was indicted for receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000, no operators - moped license and as a second-degree persistent felony offender. Bail was set at $10,000. His arraignment will be set upon his arrest.
— Jesse L. Pasley was indicted on first-degree enhancement trafficking in a controlled substance (schedule II methamphetamine 2 grams or more) while in possession of a firearm, first-degree enhancement trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates) while in possession of a firearm, second-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) while in possession of a firearm, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, license to be in possession, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no registration plates, improper display of registration plates and no registration receipt. Bail was set at $10,000. His arraignment will be set upon his arrest.
— Adrian Esterban Ruiz was indicted on second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (narcotic 10 dosage units or more) while in possession of a firearm, trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $20,000. His arraignment will be set upon his arrest.
— Jeremy J. Rutherford was indicted on second-degree robbery. A $5,000 unsecured bail was set. His arraignment will be at 9 a.m. March 5.
— Charlotte Smith was indicted on first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine 4 grams or more), illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia - deliver/manufacture and as a first-degree persistent felony offender. Bail was set at $15,000. She is currently in custody at Scott County Detention Center with an arraignment at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8.
— Thomas J. Stephens was indicted on first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (schedule II methamphetamine), second-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and as a first-degree persistent felony offender. Bail was set at $10,000. His arraignment will be set upon his arrest.
— Brian L. Tackett was indicted on first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault. Bail was set at $15,000. His arraignment will be set upon his arrest.
— Johnny W. Tolson was indicted on first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). A $500 surety bond was set. His arraignment is at 9 a.m. March 5.
— John Harold Tutt was indicted on first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and two counts of no/expired registration plates. A $5,000 surety bond was set. His arraignment will be at 1 p.m. March 1.
