Scott County coroner John Goble will plead guilty to federal charges involving the theft of weapons and ammunition from the Kentucky State Police, his attorney has confirmed.
The plea will be entered May 11, said Goble’s attorney Fred Peters. Negotiations are under way, he said.
Goble and former state trooper Michael Crawford were indicted March 2021 with conspiracy to obtain weapons and ammunition illegally, according to the federal indictment. Goble is also a former state trooper.
The KSP maintain a supply center in Frankfort where ammunition, firearms and other equipment and supplies are stored, states the indictment. The alleged thefts started in 2014 and continued until early 2018, the indictment states. The value of the stolen items is more than $5,000, states the indictment.