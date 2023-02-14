The Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts has declined to perform a special examination of the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services due to “no specific allegations of fraud.”
Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins received notification late Monday afternoon, said Devon Golden, city attorney.
The special examination was sought by the city council in December when members of the council and public expressed concerns over substantial rate hikes were sought by the utility. The rate hikes were necessary due to several large capital projects as well as an engineering error in the construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant One that shut down construction for several weeks.
Then mayor Tom Prather said it was unlikely the state auditor would conduct a special examination because “this is a rate issue,” not a fraud issue. The council voted to proceed in its request for the special examination.
“We have received the City of Georgetown’s (City) request for a special examination memorialized in City Resolution 2022-35. After carefully considering this resolution, reviewing requested information, and meeting with you and members of the City Council and Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service (GMWSS) on January 27, 2023, we have determined that no specific allegation of fraud, waste, or abuse has been reported to our office and therefore no special examination is warranted. As such, we are writing to advise that we are declining to perform a special examination at this time.
We appreciate the responsiveness of the City and GMWSS in meeting with us and providing requested records. In the future, if specific allegations of fraud, waste or abuse are brought to our attention and it is determined that additional consideration is warranted we may reconsider this decision at that time.”
The letter was signed by Mike Harmon, auditor of public accounts and addressed to Mayor Burney Jenkins. It was dated Feb. 13, 2023.