The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information on a collision investigation.
Deputies responded to Degaris Mill after midnight Friday, Nov. 25. A moped driver was found who had been involved in a collision that occurred elsewhere.
The driver left Sadieville at 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 and was wearing a black and red helmet that fell off during the collision. He sustained serious injuries and was unable to provide officers with the location of the collision.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeremy Johnson said his department is still trying to piece together what happened.
“We drove the area and never saw anything that looked like a wreck site,” he said.
According to the victim’s girlfriend, he was wearing his helmet when he left his job at 11 p.m. Johnson said if he took his normal route, he should have arrived back home no later than 11:30 p.m. But instead, he arrived home after midnight covered in a “substantial amount of blood.”
“He said he’s positive he got hit,” Johnson said. “Based on the amount of damage, it’s likely. It was a lot of facial injuries.”
Johnson said his injuries, which included head trauma, road rash, a deep cut on the driver’s neck, injuries to the skull and a few broken teeth, resulted in a stay at UK Hospital.
Johnson spoke with the victim’s girlfriend about his normal routine and checked out a few businesses where he may have visited after work.
“I want to narrow the timeline and find the helmet,” he said. “Hopefully a nearby business or someone has cameras. I’ve talked to him almost every day, and he’s slowly remembering things, but nothing has panned out so far.”
If anyone has information on the collision, please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 502-863-7855 or send an anonymous tip via text at 859-509-0510.
Kyle woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.