The death of a 33-day-old baby is under investigation by the Georgetown Police Department.
Police were alerted to a deceased baby sometime during the weekend of Oct. 31 on Mollie Way, police said. An autopsy was performed on the baby, but the cause of death was undetermined. A toxicology test will be performed on the infant, but results are not expected for one-to-two months, said Scott County Coroner John Goble.
Smoke and other possible factors for the baby’s death were observed in the home, said an investigator.
Assistant Police Chief Darrin Allgood and Goble agreed it was too early to speculate on the cause for the baby’s death.
