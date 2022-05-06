One Scott County man will be making the trip of a lifetime this Saturday, although he’ll only be going to Louisville.
Jared Hughes of Georgetown will be taking the iconic walk to the paddock at Churchill Downs during the Kentucky Derby with a horse named Barber Road.
Hughes purchased the three-year-old colt as a weanling, not even one year old, on behalf of Bill and Tammy Simon for $15,000, a small sum compared to the purchase prices of the other horses who will be in the starting gate on Saturday. To date, the colt has earned over $650,000, a sum that could triple with a win in the Derby.
Barber Road has only won two races in his lifetime, a maiden claiming race and starter allowance, and will probably go off at longer odds than the morning line prediction of 30-1. But he has been consistent placing second or third in his last three starts, all graded stakes races, against some of the best three-year-old horses in the country.
Hughes said he believes with some racing luck Barber Road could be a serious contender in the race.
“The Derby is just luck, you know, you get that lucky draw, that lucky way of finding the right space, because so much of it can be over in the first turn...I really think we’ve got a big shot to to hit the board,” Hughes said. “And if everything goes perfectly right, we’ve got an outside shot to win.”
Hughes grew up in Scott County at Triple J Farm, a beef and produce farm operation his parents still run with his sister and brother-in-law. After graduating from Scott County High School he transitioned to the equine industry and started his own independent bloodstock and management business when his wife Whitney was pregnant with their first child. Today he manages a portfolio of over 100 horses for farms, trainers, and owners, helping to purchase and sell horses, plan breedings, and everything in between. This weekend in addition to Barber Road he will be represented by Cocktail Moments, a filly he advised on its breeding, in the Kentucky Oaks.
His advice to others looking to punch a ticket to the Derby with a $15,000 horse?
“Make sure it’s disposable income.” Hughes said buying a racehorse is like buying a lotto ticket, adding that making the Derby with Barber Road was the dream, not the plan.
Despite the success they’ve already had with Barber Road, there’s still pressure going into the Derby but he’s trying to take a deep breath and enjoy the experience, Hughes said.
“I’m a big believer in living each moment,” he said. “And I’m sure on Saturday, you know, when they sing ‘My Old Kentucky Home,’ and we just walk over and all those things happen, I’m sure it’ll probably hit me even harder then. But day by day, I’m just enjoying the moment.”
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.