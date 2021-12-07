Elijah Craig Barkley was formally sentenced to 20 years in state prison when he appeared before Circuit Judge Brian Privett Dec. 3. The sentence stems from crimes Barkley committed on July 31, 2019, resulting in the death of his grandfather, Richard Barkley.
“I am sentencing you to 20 years in the Department of Corrections,” Privett said as Barkley stood before him with his public defenders, Amy Robertson and Larry Doucet. “Probation or alternative sentencing would seriously deprecate the seriousness of the crimes. Therefore, I am sentencing you to serve the 20 years.”
On Nov. 5, Barkley entered guilty pleas before Privett, agreeing to serve 15 years for First-Degree Manslaughter, 10 years for First-Degree Criminal Attempted Manslaughter of his grandmother, Eloise Barkley, to be served concurrently with the first charge, five years on Second-Degree Assault, to be served consecutively to the first charge, and 12 months on Animal Cruelty, for a total of 20 years. While Privett could have sentenced Barkley to more time, he followed the recommendations agreed to in the plea deal from November.
In addition to the murder of his grandfather, Barkley, who was 16 years old at the time of the killing, was originally charged, as an adult, with the attempted murder of his grandmother, Eloise, who was attacked at the same time. In addition, a family dog was shot and killed, resulting in charges of animal cruelty.
Due to his guilty plea, a trial that would have exposed his victims to further trauma was avoided, court officials said. However, his aunt, Kathy Gregory, daughter of Richard Barkley, offered a Victim’s Impact Statement at the time of sentencing.
“I don’t think justice is swift or blind,” Gregory said, supported by the Commonwealth’s Victim’s Advocate. “We are confident he murdered my father and attempted to murder my mom. Mediation made it clear that no court in Kentucky would convict someone two months from turning 18 who was on LSD (at the time of the murder). That someone would think because of age or impairment that they shouldn’t be responsible for what they did is incomprehensible.”
Barkley stood, facing the judge in his orange prison jumpsuit and shackles, showed no emotion as his aunt read her statement. “To kill and attempt to kill the people who raised him,” Gregory said, holding back tears. “He doesn’t remember what he did but we do. We will have to remember it the rest of our lives.”
Gregory testified about being able to speak for and represent her father who, at 79 years old at the time of his death, was working full-time.
“He spoiled and cared for the defendant,” she said. “Maybe too much. My father did not deserve this.”
Special prosecutors Eric Finkle and Lou Anna Red Corn handled Barkley’s case due to a conflict of interest with Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse.