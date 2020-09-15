Last year, some 7,000 people attended the first Battle of the Birds — Scott County versus Great Crossing in the inaugural football game at Birds Nest Stadium.
This year, due to pandemic restrictions, in-stadium attendance for Battle of the Birds II will be far less.
That does not mean anyone has to miss the game.
With a nod to adaptability and community teamwork, there are actually several ways to see and/or hear the game this weekend, Sept. 18.
A large screen drive-in theater presentation of the game will be held in the Harmony Christian Church parking lot (behind McDonald’s on the bypass and the First United Methodist Church on U.S. 25) sponsored by Georgetown Community Hospital in partnership with the Georgetown/Scott County Parks and Recreation. Play-by-play will be provided by the Georgetown News-Graphic’s Kal Oakes, Derek Varney and James Scogin via www.news-graphic.com.
Fans are asked to start arriving at 6:30 p.m. Friday and to remain in their cars as a safety measure. There will be no charge for admission. Bring your own concessions. Space is limited, however.
There will be no public sale of tickets for the game. There is a limit of two tickets per student participant, which includes the band, cheerleaders, dance team and football players from both SCHS and GCHS.
The game will kickoff Friday at 7:30 p.m. Fans can listen to just the play-by-play via at www.news-graphic.com or there is a paid service to watch at home at www.nfhsnetwork.org for full details.
