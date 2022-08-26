LEXINGTON — The National Science Foundation Awarded Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) over $347K to support a three-year program to encourage middle and high school girls to pursue a career in advanced manufacturing.

The Girls Can Too program will educate, recruit and mentor 80 middle and high school girls into careers relating to Industrial Maintenance Technology (IMT), a key technical field that supplies highly skilled technicians who install, maintain and repair industrial systems equipment.

