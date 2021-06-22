Stamping Ground Elementary School Principal Maria Bennett will now be serving as the chief information officer for Scott County Schools.
Bennett will be joining the Office of Student Learning under Meocha Williams, who will soon be the new assistant superintendent of Student Learning. Both positions are effective July 1, 2021. Williams stepped into the role following the retirement announcement of Ken Bicknell earlier this year.
“We are very excited to have Maria Bennett join our team,” Williams said. “I have no doubt that she is the perfect person to lead the charge as we continue to move our work forward in academic excellence through the lens of instructional technology.”
Bennett has served as principal of Stamping Ground Elementary School since 2014. Previously, she was a teacher and dean of students at Anne Mason Elementary School. In her new role, she will support school leaders and teachers through the implementation of instructional technology and will research and coordinate training on effective instructional technology platforms, according to Scott County Schools’ website.
“I want to build on the momentum that has been created and help support Scott County Schools in how we can use technology to enhance our instruction and build highly engaging learning environments for our students,” Bennett said. “This pandemic has taught us that technology will never replace the instruction of great educators, but technology can certainly be used to open up the world of learning for both our students and teachers.”
Bennett earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Georgetown College and a master’s degree in instructional leadership from Eastern Kentucky University. While she is excited to begin her new role, she said she will miss her time serving as principal of Stamping Ground Elementary School.
“I have absolutely loved my time here,” she said. “I am so proud of all the work that we’ve done as a school.”
This news came shortly before the announcement that Billy Parker will serve as the new superintendent of Scott County Schools following the retirement of Dr. Kevin Hub effective Dec. 1, 2021. Following a five-hour-and-15-minute executive session at last weeks meeting, the Scott County Board of Education voted to unanimously approved Parker for the position. Parker is currently the assistant superintendent of Operations at Scott County Schools.