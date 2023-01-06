State of the Commonwealth

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gives the State of the Commonwealth address in Frankfort, Ky., on January 4, 2023.

 Photo by Arden Barnes

FRANKFORT — In his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke glowingly of Kentucky’s economy and optimistically of its future, while calling on lawmakers to approve 5 percent raises for teachers, a proposal that got a cold reception from Republican leaders.

Speaking to a joint-session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor highlighted the state’s resilience through hardships in recent years, including pandemic and natural disasters in the eastern and western parts of the state, as well as a strong economic outlook, bolstered by a state budget surplus and recent industry announcements. 

