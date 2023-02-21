Gov. Andy Beshear has signed the Republican legislature’s top priority, another cut in the state income tax, although the Democratic governor said lowering the sales tax would have helped more Kentuckians.

Support for the legislation among Scott County’s representatives fell along party lines as Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown and Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, supported the bill while Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington, opposed the legislation.

