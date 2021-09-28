This Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear will join the City of Georgetown for the ground-breaking of a project that promises a major economic impact but also resolves a long-time environmental problem.
Dubbed the “South Sewer Project,” by Mayor Tom Prather, the $22.6 million project will provide sewer service to several unserved areas within the city, improve sewer service in other areas, but perhaps most importantly the project will replace failing sewage systems for several large mobile home parks on the Scott-Fayette counties line. The project will provide sewer lines down south U.S. 25 towards Lexington.
“This is truly a celebration,” Prather said in announcing the groundbreaking. To illustrate its celebratory nature, the city will host an ice cream and coffee social at the 2 p.m. event, Oct. 1, at the Iglesia Casa Restaurant, which is adjacent to the groundbreaking ceremony.
The project has long been a priority for Prather and the city even though Georgetown Estates mobile home park is not within the city limits. The mobile home complex is served by two on-site sewage package plants, both of which have histories of malfunctioning and allowing raw sewage to pour into Cane Run, which empties into Elkhorn Creek, just west of Great Crossing Park. Georgetown owns Georgetown Municipal Water & Sewer Services, and public and health officials have argued for years that Georgetown Estates needs to tie into GMWSS’s sewer lines.
Years ago, Georgetown Mobile Estates fell into bankruptcy with west coast banks assuming ownership and the banks balking at the cost to tie into the sewer system. The failing sewer systems made a sale of the property almost impossible, yet despite efforts by the city, Scott County Fiscal Court, the WEDCO Health District and several state agencies, no agreement could be reached to resolve the ongoing environmental crisis with the banks.
Through an elaborate and complicated agreement, Prather and city officials wove together a low-interest loan (half percent) from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), combined with federal EPA grants and cash from the city, fiscal court and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government to finance the project. Once completed, the owners of Georgetown Mobile Estates will pay a tie-on fee and its 500 mobile home units will become GMWSS customers.
The project will improve GMWSS services, providing sewer service to areas along the bypass that are within city limits but currently does not have service, as well as eventually eliminating as many as seven pump stations, improving flow and cost efficiency. The city’s rapid growth has threatened to exceed GMWSS’ sewer capacity, so the South Sewer Project and the construction of a new plant near Cardome should provide adequate capacity for decades to come, officials said.
GMWSS officials estimate the project will take abut two years to complete.
Beshear recognized the environmental important of the project and juggled his schedule in order to attend the groundbreaking, Prather said.
