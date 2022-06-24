On Wednesday Tim Thompson officially withdrew as the Democratic nominee for the Sixth District Magistrate seat on the Scott County Fiscal Court.
Thompson’s withdrawal sets in motion procedures that will eventually lead to a nominee representing the Democratic Party in the November general election. Thompson, who was appointed to the seat by Gov. Beshear to fill the late Bill Burke’s term, won the May primary against David Davilia. Last week, Thompson was named chief of the Georgetown Fire Department and had to surrender his magistrate seat and his position on the November ballot because fire chief and county magistrate are incompatible offices and cannot be held by the same person simultaneously, according to state law.
State law also enables the Democratic Party to nominate someone to oppose the Republican nominee Ryan Pratt for the Sixth District Magistrate seat.
“The Democratic Party has 30 days to name a nominee, but the nomination will come from the Governor (as the head of the state Democratic Party),” said Amy Farrar, chair of the Scott County Democratic Party. “If we are consulted, we’ll certainly submit some names, but the State Party Chairman (Colmon Eldridge) is from Scott County and is very familiar with any potential candidates.
“I’m sure he will be consulting with the Governor.”
Gov. Beshear will also name Thompson’s replacement to serve the remainder of this year representing the Sixth District on the Scott County Fiscal Court prior to the November election.
