Nancy Brown called the four-volume set “Real County” by unofficial, official Scott County historian Ann Bevins, “a huge gift to Scott County.”
The four books detail houses and real estate in the county from the beginning of civilization to the 1950s in detail. Each book features current and historical photos and often includes historian background on the property and how it may have passed from one generation to another or one family to another.
Bevins will be on hand Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. at 209 West Jefferson St. in Georgetown. Harold Dean Jessie and Steven Jessie Wiglesworth are hosts in their renovated home, the former First Baptist Church.
“The books probably took 15-to-20 years to complete,” Bevins said. “I’ve been working on it for many, many years.”
Vol. I details the Stamping Ground area, Vol. II details area in the Sadieville area and along U.S. 25, Vol. III covers the South Triangle and western part of the county while Vol. IV covers central and eastern parts of the county.
Brown often drove Bevins around as she documented the property.
“We had wonderful experiences,” Brown said. “I drove so Ann wouldn’t run off the road. Ann would often get out of the car, climb fences and take photos. How we didn’t get shot and killed is a mystery. I guess two old ladies looking around didn’t seem like much of a threat.
“We met some wonderful people. I was Ann’s partner in crime, but she did all the work.”
After locating a property, it was not uncommon for her to retreat to the courthouse and trace a property’s lineage, Brown said.
Bevins documented restored buildings, buildings in disrepair and falling down and properties that no longer existed, Brown said.
“These books have such value for the community,” she said.
Once completed, Bevins’ grandson, Bolton Bevins edited and proofread the copy, Brown said.
“Ann Bevins has been a catalyst and inspiration of multiple historic restorations,” Jessie said. Harold Dean and Steven were among Bevin’s earliest Kentucky Heritage students and an inspiration for their decision to renovate the former First Baptist Church into their home.
The books are available on Amazon, but they will be available for purchase and signing Sunday. Vol. I and Vol. II are $50 each while Vol. III and Vol. IV are $70 each. Anyone who purchases all four books at once will receive a 15 percent discount. The event is free to the public.
“I’m looking forward to the book signing,” Bevins said. “It is so nice of Scott County to do this for me.”