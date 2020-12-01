Bluegrass Water Utility Operating Co., which provides water and sewer service to several areas of Scott County, is requesting rate increases of as much as 220.5 percent.
The areas serviced by Bluegrass Water Utility include the Longview and Homestead subdivisions, as well as the I-75 Delaplain Road interchange area, which includes Moonlake subdivision.
“Since purchasing the infrastructure that serves your home, Bluegrass Water Utility Operating Co., (Bluegrass Water) has invested nearly $2.5 million in urgently needed improvements in Kentucky communities to ensure you, your families and neighbors have access to clean, safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems,” states a letter from Josiah Cox, president of Bluegrass Water Utility. “Additionally, Bluegrass Water intends to invest an additional $3.5 million to ensure safe and reliable service.
“These improvements include remote monitoring equipment at each location to assure facilities are closely tracked and work properly at all times, sewer plant improvements to ensure proper treatment, including flow equalization, replacement of blowers, pipes, and diffuses in aeration tankage, and many more improvements.”
An application for the rate increases was filed with the Kentucky Public Service commission on Oct. 1, but no procedural hearing has been set because the application is “incomplete” according to a PSC order. Bluegrass Water Utility has not provided some required information including monthly managerial reports for the past year, complete budget variance reports with narrative explanations, a revenue summary for both the base and forecasted period with detailed billing analyses for all customer classes and a typical bill comparison under present and proposed rates for all customer classes, according to the PSC order.
Bluegrass Water recently purchased some of the utilities targeted in the rate increase proposal, but according to the PSC order some of those purchases are incomplete.
The letter from Bluegrass Water Utility to its customers stated the rate increases would go into effect Oct. 31, but the PSC order states, “The rates proposed by Bluegrass Water shall not become effective on Oct. 31, 2020, for the reasons listed above.”
If the rate increases were approved, Bluegrass Water Utility estimated its annual water operating revenues would increase by $336,747 and its sewer operating revenues would increase by $2.177 million.
A chart accompanying the letter shows the sewer rate increase for Longview and Homestead, if approved by the PSC, would go from $30 per month to $96.14 per month, or an increase of 220.5 percent. The same chart shows the current water rate for the I-75/Delaplain interchange to increase from $8.89 per 1,000 gallons to $25.65 per 1,000 gallons, or an increase of 188.52 percent.
Other areas serviced by Bluegrass Water Utility have rate increase proposals ranging from 65.3 percent to 364.4 percent. Based upon letters filed with the PSC, Bluegrass Water Utility services areas from Paducah to Louisville to Scott County. Bluegrass Water Utility’s corporate office is located in St. Louis.
A customer support representative for Bluegrass Water Utility could not respond to questions adding, “All we know is what is in the letter,” she said. The letter from Bluegrass Water Utility states the utility’s application can be seen at the offices of McBrayer PLLC, 201 East Main St., Lexington. Holly Lewis at the McBrayer offices could not be reached for comment.
“This would be a huge increase and a burden on many families living in these Scott County areas,” said a Moonlake resident. “It seems an outrageous increase and an unfair amount to force people to pay for sewage when my water bill only runs about $40 per month and they want to charge over twice as much for sewage than we even pay for water.
I know there will be many families in Scott County who are affected by this.”
