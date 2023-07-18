The Scott County Fiscal Court moved to approve a bid from Berea-based Devere Construction for the construction of the Scott County Sheriff and County Clerk’s Office Annex during Friday’s regular meeting. 

Mike Carroll of Branstetter Carroll presented the bids, of which the city received two of since Tuesday. Devere provided a bid of $10.8 million, compared to the previous estimated price of $12.9 million. An additional alternative bid for geothermal HVAC in lieu of a chiller and boiler system was also taken, and Devere’s pricing for that system was $75,000. Devere is comfortable with the bid, Carroll explained. 

