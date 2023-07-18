The Scott County Fiscal Court moved to approve a bid from Berea-based Devere Construction for the construction of the Scott County Sheriff and County Clerk’s Office Annex during Friday’s regular meeting.
Mike Carroll of Branstetter Carroll presented the bids, of which the city received two of since Tuesday. Devere provided a bid of $10.8 million, compared to the previous estimated price of $12.9 million. An additional alternative bid for geothermal HVAC in lieu of a chiller and boiler system was also taken, and Devere’s pricing for that system was $75,000. Devere is comfortable with the bid, Carroll explained.
District 3 Magistrate Chad Wallace said that he, alongside District 1 Magistrate Rick Hostetler, believed the pricing on the geothermal bid to be fair and that the court “should go in that direction.”
The bid amount includes a $250,000 contingency for the fiscal court and allows Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington to move forward if an issue occurs and more funding is needed, Carroll said.
The project will also save funding by purchasing materials directly and thus, avoiding the application of sales tax, Covington said.
“On every major component, we have written in to direct purchase and that sales tax will come out of that … that’s a significant dollar figure that we will save,” he explained.
Devere Construction, who has completed numerous projects in Berea, received a glowing recommendation from the city’s mayor, Bruce Fraley, Covington said.
Once the cost of the EMS site, previously discussed by the court in March, is received in August, the court will “decide how much (they) want to bond and how much (they) want to pay out of cash reserve,” for the construction of the annex, Covington said.
Funds for the project can come out of both this and next year’s fiscal budget, he explained.
The construction of the annex will meet the needs of both the county clerk and sheriff’s offices and will provide a space for a voting center and “serve the community better”, Covington said.
The location of the annex was strategic in that it is easy to access by staff as well as its proximity towards schools, and Covington “would not be shocked” to see construction begin in the next two weeks, he said.
The court went on to approve the creation and implementation of a community paramedicine position using up to $40,000 in funds from the Opioid Settlement fund. The remainder of funding for the position will come from the general fund.
According to County Attorney Cameron Culbertson, the position would be an appropriate use of the funds, Covington said. The position would not take away a current employee from the department but would be an outside hire, said EMS Director Chris Runyon.
In Fayette County, the program evolved to where the county’s three hospitals took up funding the position and Runyon hopes that such a similar situation would develop in Scott County, he said.
Covington previously met with the president of Georgetown Hospital about funding the position, who said that additional funds for personnel presented an issue, he explained. Wallace asked if there was a way a partnership between the city and other healthcare providers to fund the position was possible.
“I’m sure we can … once we have the program established and say, ‘This is what we can do for you and we’re already doing it,’ rather than come and say, ‘Hey, if you give us some money were going to try to get this off the ground,” Runyon said.
Settlement funds were also approved to be used to hire two social workers for secondary schools to assist students experiencing parental addiction or those experiencing substance abuse themselves. Up to $60,000 per position from the settlement fund will be used to hire two positions for one year. Superintendent Billy Parker is supportive of the proposal, Covington said.
Wallace asked if such groups are already set up to provide such support.
“In my mind … I just want to make sure we’re not duplicating services for one, and that this is the best expenditure of the opioid settlement money” he said.
Counselors differ from social workers as “those individuals see, like 700 kids a piece,” Convington explained.
“The kid that is in crisis, that has the most issues, needs a positive adult relationship and the reality is that they need more staff. The kids that are in crisis … they need even more time,” he said.
The court also tabled any decision surrounding funding the Net Recovery Program to wait for more information available in August.
The fiscal court also took the following actions at Friday’s meeting:
— Passage of an agreement with Stryker EMS.
— Passage of an agreement with Strand Associates concerning the Legacy Trail extension.
— First reading of Ordinance 23-01 concerning wrecker service.
— Tabled the renewal of the All Points agreement.
— Passage of a memorandum of understanding with Commerce Lexington.
— Reading of Resolution 28-18 approving the creation of a Kentucky Job Retention Act program for Toyota Motor Manufacturing Company.
— Passage of a bid recommendation for the purchase of a Toyota Tundra truck.
— Passage of a bid advertisement for equipment relating to clock hands on the courthouse’s clock tower.
— Allocation of $14,700 for the construction of a concrete pad and sidewalk for a storage building at Great Crossing Park.
The next meeting of the Scott County Fiscal Court is scheduled for Friday, July 28 at 9 a.m.