STAMPING GROUND — City Awake, a band that practices, records and produces their music in Stamping Ground, recently released their first full length album and are performing at a rock festival in Michigan in July. The band consists of four members, Justin Tackett, Shawn Caudill, Nick Tirlea and Ian Dozer. Each member of the band either lives in Scott County or grew up here.
The band’s first full length album, Barricades, was released on May 13. They held a release show at Rickhouse Pub in Lexington that evening, which was “the most amazing atmosphere,” said Caudill: “seeing that wall of people, people singing back our songs, wearing our shirts, signing autographs...honestly, I felt pretty, I felt special.”
Tirlea, the band’s bass player, was surprised by the fervency of some fans: “We put the album out that day...and there were songs that literally no one had heard until that day, and I saw people singing those songs...that’s crazy.”
Justin Tackett, who plays guitar and sings in the band, mixed the album at the studio he built in Stamping Ground. The band started in Shawn Caudill’s garage, but after they had “four or five” noise complaints they needed to find a different place to play. For some time, the band was practicing at a location that was tricky to get to until Tackett built the studio: “I decided to throw up a place up here that’s easy to access...as I built it, I decided it could be more of a studio than just a practice space.”
The studio has allowed the band to have more control over the identity of their music: “We can kind of make it sound how we want it to sound,” said Caudill. Caudill, who plays guitar for the band, mentioned how having their own studio space changes how they work: “Since we built the studio, I have noticed the atmosphere and quality of our music and sound has gotten better.” Instead of having to hurry with harsh time constraints. We can take our time and get it right,” Caudill said.
Tackett, who grew up in Sadieville, said that they take representing Scott County seriously: “It means a lot, I was in my first band in 8th grade, did the Scott County Talent show, we played center of town, which is no longer there, we played at Cardome. With a band now to be looking at a little bigger stage, it’s cool to know that my history, where I have played most of my music, is Scott County.”
The band will be performing at Upheaval, a rock festival headlined by Breaking Benjamin and Disturbed, on July 17. They earned the spot by selling the most tickets to the festival in a contest. Caudill was surprised by the band making it: “Whenever all this started, I was like ‘there ain’t no way, but it never hurts to try’ so several months later, we came in first, we sold all the tickets and even more.”
Sharing the stage with big names is thrilling: “to play on the same stages as some of the biggest bands that I grew up listening to...I would go to shows like Louder Than Life and I would be in crowds with seven thousand people and I would feel like ‘how would I be able to be on their level?’ but playing this show now, I feel like I can stand shoulder to shoulder to them, we’ve earned this spot,” said Caudill. Tackett agreed: “there’s a lot of big names, for us to get the opportunity to play is awesome.”
Tirlea sees it as “kind of full circle, that’s the type of music that got me into doing what I do, and I’m right there with them.”
City Awake also has three nominations for the 2022 Josie Awards. The Josie awards are for independent music artists, and will be held at the Grand Old Opry on October 23 this year. City Awake was nominated for best music video for “Black Thread” and for best rock single for “Barricades.” Ashley Tackett, Justin’s wife and the “fifth member” of the band according to Caudill, was nominated for Best Performance in a music video, also for “Black Thread.”
Justin Tackett said being in the band right now is exciting: “It feels like things are moving in a really good direction for us. From the album release to Upheaval...playing music for 17-18 years and finally being where we are at feels really, really good.”
Tirlea said that the community has been a great support: “City Awake is so much more than just four dudes playing music, this band has been propped up by the people surrounding us, by the community, by our friends and family, all we do is play the music...It’s a very humbling experience to be part of the band right now.”
Caudill sees the band as worth the effort: “Being in City Awake, through all of the sacrifices and hours spent practicing, recording, taking steps back, and moving forward, I wouldn’t be anywhere else right now.”
The impact their music has on others is the best part, said Caudill: “Every time I see my band or think about it, it makes me happy...especially the feedback from people that are loving our music, that makes me feel great, because our lyrics speak to a lot of people.”
