Barring a reversal from Gov. Andy Beshear, the 14th Judicial District and Scott County will have a second Family Court judge by year end.
House Bill 214 passed Tuesday night during the General Assembly creating a second Family Court judge seat, which will be on the ballot this fall. Candidates can file in June for the eight-year term. The bill awaits the governor’s signature, but there is no indication he will not sign the legislation.
Family Court Judge Lisa H. Morgan said she was both thrilled and relieved at the news the bill had passed. Morgan and Circuit Court Judge Jeremy Mattox had long advocated for a second Family Court judge seat for Scott County. Last year, a bill creating a second family Court judge seat for the 14th Judicial District failed to pass the legislature, most likley due to financial concerns.
“I am thrilled that we are finally getting the help we need,” Morgan said. “I think you called last year when the bill failed, but I couldn’t talk about it. I was so disappointed. I thought it was a no-brainer. There was a period when I thought it might happen again, but the bill passed. To say I’m excited is an understatement.”
During testimony before the General Assembly last year, Morgan said the 14th Judicial District has over 4,000 active cases in Family Court serving Scott, Woodford and Bourbon counties.
“When people think of Family Court, they think of divorce,” she said during her testimony before the legislature. “It is that, but it is so much more. We are dealing with cases of substance abuse, domestic abuse, mental health, child custody. These cases don’t end in a year. All some people want is to feel like someone is listening.
“Our goal is to help people walk out of the courtroom, not just with some court rendering, but with a plan for a better future.”
Scott County is the state’s fastest growing county, and one result is an increase in cases coming before Family Court. One area that needs improvement, especially in Scott County, is a dedicated child support docket, Morgan said. Woodford County has long had such a system in place and is among the most effective in the state. Bourbon County recently created a dedicated child support docket and it has had encouraging results, she said.
“But we’ve never been able to do that in Scott County,” Morgan said. “It has made a real difference in Woodford and Bourbon counties, so I know it will make a real difference here. Hopefully, now we are going to be able to have a dedicated child support docket in Scott County.”
There are nine different types of proceedings that appear before Family Court and they each have statutory requirements, including time elements in which a case must be heard.
“We have to schedule each day down to the minute,” Morgan said. “We literally have cases stacked upon cases. We have to completely maximize each minute of the day in order to meet the mandatory time frame in some cases.
“It has gotten to the crisis level.”
The crisis is made more troubling because it often involved children, she said.
“This is a human issue,” she said. “We are trying to protect our most vulnerable citizens.”
While there will be some personal relief, Morgan said those who need Family Court will see an improvement in service.
“This should cut wait times for hearings because it will double the amount of hearing days available,” Morgan said. “I don’t plan to work any less when we have a second judge. I will work just as hard to meet the needs of these families. I will just be able to do so in a more timely and effective manner, once we have that second judge and therefore the appropriate judicial resources to do so.”
Sen. Damon Thayer deserves a lot of credit for helping get the legislation passed, she said.
“We spoke to Sen. Thayer and he really listened,” Morgan said. “He made a commitment to get it passed and I know he did everything he could to make this happen. Sen. (Stephen ) West (R-Bourbon County) was supportive. I think it was a team effort as all of our representatives were supportive.”
Thayer credited Morgan with fighting for the second judge seat.
“Her advocacy was a key contribution to the bill’s success,” said Thayer in a text message.
Morgan has been serving as the Family Court Judge in the 14th Judicial District since 2015.
