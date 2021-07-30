First reading for an ordinance converting the city clerk position from elected to appointment was made Monday during the Georgetown City Council meeting.
A second reading and vote will be held at the council’s Aug. 9 meeting.
Georgetown is the last municipality in Kentucky to continue to elect its city clerk. In 2013, the Georgetown City Council tabled the vote to convert the position to appointment after some council members feared it would remove a check-and-balance over the mayor and city administration.
“The clerk’s office is not designed as a check-and-balance office,” said Mayor Tom Prather. “To make the clerk’s office appointed makes sense from a modern management perspective. The city clerk is a very important part of a city’s management team, so it makes sense for the mayor to be able to make the appointment.
“Georgetown has been very lucky over the years to have some very talented people serving as city clerk, because it would be very difficult for city management if a clerk could not or would not work with the mayor.”
The ordinance allows current city clerk Tracie Hoffman to complete her term, with the change taking place Jan. 1, 2023. Because election filing begins in November, introducing the ordinance now was important, Prather said.
Hoffman was not available for comment this week, but Prather said she was in support of the bill. In 2013, Hoffman, who was city clerk at that time, wrote a column for the News-Graphic supporting the move to convert the office to appointment.
Below are excerpts from Hoffman’s 2013 column:
“Voters in the City of Georgetown elect three city offices — mayor, city council, and city clerk. The mayor and city council make policy while the city clerk does not. This resembles the appointed positions of city attorney, human resource director, finance director, police chief and fire chief. All these positions including the city clerk must bring their proposals before the council. The council then must make any decision.
KRS 83A.080 (2) gives the city legislative body and the mayor the right to make the city clerk position an appointed one making the job a municipal office. This requires an ordinance and job description. Currently, Georgetown is the only city in Kentucky that elects a city clerk. Other cities have been appointing clerks since 1980.
State law lists only five job requirements for elected clerks KRS 83A.85. Currently many more tasks are handled through the office, including: collect city property tax; attend city council meetings and record minutes; file open records request; collect garbage franchise fees; collect code enforcement fees; invoice and collect utility/railroad franchise fees; report sales and use tax to the state of Kentucky; coordinate bids by advertising them and answer questions regarding them; coordinate yearly surplus sales; license fleet vehicles; serve as Alcohol Beverage Administrator that includes collecting license and regulatory fees as well as issuing city licenses.
These are duties that the current office has volunteered to perform. These duties could be included in the job description of an appointed official. This would ensure that the tasks are accomplished and could save valuable city funds.
The Kentucky Municipal Clerk’s Association recommends that all clerk/treasurers complete 120 hours of training during the first three years in office. This provides updates on current government standards. The training is only recommended and a newly-elected clerk could simply not attend.
A job description with clearly outlined duties and designated supervisor could alleviate these concerns. The city council will maintain a voice and have the right/obligation to question decisions made.
The issue of salary has been mentioned. An appointed city clerk would give the council flexibility regarding the salary. The Kentucky Constitution prohibits a change in an elected official’s salary during the term of office. The council sets the clerk’s salary prior to the start of the term. If an elected clerk’s experience is not commensurate with the established salary, the council cannot adjust the salary accordingly. The same limitations do not apply for an appointed city clerk.
As a lifetime resident of Georgetown, I know that we like to be unique. When I campaigned for the office, I talked with many voters who were amazed to know that we were the only town to elect this office. I do not believe that appointing this position will impact the “people’s voice.” Rather, I believe that it is my responsibility to bring this issue to the council’s (and public’s) attention because an appointed city clerk will enhance continuity, efficiency, and accountability to the work of the office. I have no assurance that I would be appointed as clerk/treasurer: I am doing this because I believe it is the right action for the city.
I appreciate the opportunities that I have had as clerk/treasurer and continue to seek ways to improve the office and serve the people of a city I love.”
Prather emphasized Hoffman supported the proposed ordinance knowing that she may not be appointed by the next mayor.
“We have two extremely talented individuals currently working in the clerk’s office,” the mayor said. “Tracie and Laurie Raisor are each very capable, and we are fortunate to have each of them.”
State law allows the city council to make the decision to convert the position from elected to appointed.
“It is important that final action on this ordinance is competed before the filing deadline for next year’s election,” Prather said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.