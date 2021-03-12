House Bill 423 attempts to add a new family court judge to accommodate an increasing case volume to the Scott County judicial circuit.
As it stands, the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, which includes Scott, Bourbon and Woodford counties, only has one family court judge. House Bill 423 would allot one new circuit court judge based on a weighted case load analysis conducted by the Administrative Office of the Courts. The same analysis determined the need for four additional judges throughout other judicial circuits in the state.
The judicial workload assessment, which was completed on Dec. 30, found that Judge Lisa Morgan, the sitting family court judge for the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, has the second highest workload in the state, completing the work of 1.67 judges. Morgan said it’s led to her “squeezing every minute out of my day” to accommodate the workload.
“It’s kind of like I have this 8-ounce water glass and I have to fit five gallons into it,” she said.
She added that it would be near impossible to maintain this same pace as she has for the last seven years of her judgeship.
“We cannot do eight more years at the rate that Georgetown is going and keep this up,” she said. “I think it’s just going to continue to grow and, best I’ve tried, I can’t be in two places at once. No family court judge could.”
The House bill is sponsored by Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, who agreed and said the bill is important to accommodate Scott County’s continuously growing population. Scott County is the fastest growing county in the state of Kentucky, with a 24.94% population increase since 2010 census when compared to projected 2021 data which shows a population of 59,076 people.
“We need another family court judge,” he said. “I talked with several of the judges in the area and they are absolutely slammed. The case load’s too heavy and as fast as Scott County is growing, I think we’re the perfect candidate to have a new judge.”
Pratt said there’s a bit of concern around getting the bill passed due to funding required to support additional judges across the state and ongoing state redistricting following the 2020 census.
Family court cases include dissolution of marriage, spousal support and equitable distribution, child custody, support and visitation, paternity, adoption, domestic violence, dependency, neglect and abuse, termination of parental rights and status offenses (runaways, truancy, beyond control). Morgan said because of the wide range of cases, as well as the emotional and legal intricacies of each one, family law is different than other sectors.
“All of the family court cases are some of the most highly litigated,” she said. “They often require an evidentiary hearing, they absolutely will require multiple appearances in court. They are cases where people are, at best, in a difficult situation in their life, but often times in crisis. There’s no easy answers and they’re not the easier types of cases. Child victims, domestic violence…it’s rare to have a simple family law case.”
Currently, Morgan said it can take up to five or six months just to schedule an evidentiary hearing for certain cases. That combined with the already backed-up court system due to the pandemic has provided more than enough reason for her to support the addition of a family circuit court judge, she said.
“That’s a long time to wait for a kid who’s in foster case or in domestic violence cases,” Morgan said.
If the house bill is approved, the new judge seat would be on the ballot for the November 2022 election and be effective in January 2023.
Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton, Jr. said time is of the essence, with veto session coming up next week.
“With only a handful of legislative days left in this session and the veto session coming up quickly, there is little time to get this bill through both chambers and give it any chance of passage,” he said.
Legislative sessions during odd-numbered years are only 30 days, as opposed to even-numbered years which are 60 days. The shortened legislative session combined in part with several priority issues relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is not making things run any smoother, Minton said.
“Because House Bill 423 did not get a hearing or a vote in the House, the new judgeship would have to be added as a Senate Committee Substitute to an existing bill in order to have a chance of surviving this session,” Minton said. “If that happens and it passes the Senate, the amended bill would go back to the House for concurrence. If the House votes to concur, the bill would pass and the judgeship would become effective in January 2023. If the house does not vote to concur, the bill would like be dead this session.”
Unfortunately, Minton said if this bill isn’t passed, it could take several more years before the another opportunity presents itself.
“If this doesn’t happen now, the timeframe will shift to 2030, and we can’t wait until 2030,” he said. “You try to hit it at an election cycle so it can be on the ballot next year for that judge to go to work for eight years. If this doesn’t happen, it’s a completely missed opportunity and the people of that circuit will have to wait.”
Minton remains optimistic that the numbers will speak for themselves.
“Often, these conversations obviously involved political issues, but here we’ve tried to support this with numbers,” he said. “We have provided the General Assembly with data and our request is backed up by reliable data we’ve been working on for years. We’re hopeful that will be sufficient to convince these legislators of the need. It’s not the courts, it’s the people we serve that need the help. It’s our job under the constitution to bring this matter to the attention of the General Assembly and ask them to act on it, so we’re doing that.”
Morgan said in a coverage area the size of the judicial circuit of Scott, Bourbon and Woodford counties, the added judge would make things run more smoothly.
“It would mean that they could get into court quicker,” she said. “If I cut my cases in half, then in theory I would be two to three months out (on evidentiary hearings), not five to six. Judges will have more time to spend on each particular case, write out more opinions and I think that they would get resolution faster. The judge would be able to spend more substantial time with each case. I guarantee you I’d still have work every day.
“But they would be able to have their day in court and it would be more substantive and way quicker because there would be two people handling the work of two rather than one.”
During a Senate Judiciary hearing this morning, House Bill 327 was heard with a committee substitute that includes all five of the judgeships certified by the Supreme Court, said Katie Shepherd, chief of staff and counsel in the Office of Chief Justice. The bill passed unanimously and was placed on the consent calendar.
The legislative session will have a veto recess from March 17 - 30 and adjourn March 30.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.